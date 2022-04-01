Tony Washington once dreamed of building and designing structures.
He wound up helping to build and design offenses.
And he’ll continue that venture this year at West Virginia University, where he was named the wide receivers coach this offseason, ending a two-year stint at Coastal Carolina that coincided with the most successful years of the program’s history.
Washington earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture and design technology while playing at Appalachian State from 2009-2013 with the dream of pursuing a career in that field. However, the NFL became a real possibility late in his college career and he took it and ran, spending time with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots before pursuing coaching after his playing career ended in 2017.
“I thought that’s what I wanted to do, I thought I wanted to build buildings, design houses,” Washington said in a press conference in Morgantown on Thursday. “Then I had an opportunity to play in the NFL for a few years and realized the game was in me. I didn’t want to sit behind a desk and crunch numbers for the rest of my life.”
Washington is now in his second collegiate coaching position and things look a far sight different than they did with the Chanticleers.
“It’s a complete 180,” Washington admitted. “If you look at Coastal Carolina, we had a lot of success but that was rooted in a triple-option offense. It was run-heavy, take your shots.”
That won’t be the case under new Mountaineer offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. A three-way battle is raging on through spring for the starting quarterback spot with true freshman Nicco Marchiol, redshirt freshman Will “Goose” Crowder and redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene all in contention. There are also reports that Georgia transfer JT Daniels, who was with USC and under Harrell in 2018 and 2019, will take an official visit at West Virginia over the weekend of April 9.
But whoever emerges as the team’s starting signal caller, he will lean heavily on Washington’s group of wideouts. That room is a fairly even mixture of experience, young talent and transfers, and Washington said he’s been pleased with what he’s seen thus far.
“I see a ton of talent, a ton of potential,” Washington said. “I see guys that in my eyes can be some of the better receivers in this league. The biggest thing is hammering down the details and hammering down the fundamentals of the position. We’ve got guys that can do some amazing things, but it’s the consistency key. Everybody’s talented, that’s why they’re here, but it’s who can be that talented guy every time they go out there.”
To that point, Washington said consistency has been his biggest teaching tool along with developing well-rounded skill sets.
“You have to have a tool box,” Washington said. “A guy’s not going to come and try to do a job with just a hammer. That’s one move. That’s one technique. You’ve got to have a hammer. You’ve got to have a screwdriver. You’ve got to have a wrench. You’ve got to have everything if you’re going to get the job done.”
Washington also gave evaluations on several individuals at the position, including senior Sam James, junior Bryce Ford-Wheaton and sophomore Kaden Prather, the team’s three probable starters.
“I look at Bryce [Ford-] Wheaton and I look at one of the most physical specimens I’ve ever worked with,” Washington said. “I’ve been a lot of places and seen a lot of really good players, but just the size he has and the ability he has is really good and I think he can be a phenomenal player.
“I look at Sam James and he’s very twitchy. Elite twitch player with a lot of quickness, a lot of speed. He’s played really good thus far throughout spring ball. I’ve been surprised with him and like what direction he’s going in.
“Kaden Prather, just a young kid that doesn’t know how good he really is. I think he can be phenomenal. I think he can be one of the best players I’ve worked with. I think he can be [an NFL] draft guy, all those guys can. With him it’s just understanding how to be locked in every day. Being a young guy, sometimes it can slip out of focus.”
Speaking of the NFL, Washington not only brings collegiate coaching experience but also NFL experience, and he said he’s already trying to pass on what he’s learned to his new players.
“It’s a mindset -- the best players, the best athletes aren’t necessarily playing in the NFL, it’s the most consistent guys,” Washington said. “That’s really the biggest thing I tell any college player, you don’t understand the time and things at that level that they put into their game. You just see Sundays. You don’t see Monday through Saturday. You don’t see the offseason regimens. You don’t see the amount of catches they put in. It’s that work behind the scenes that these guys have to learn. You can’t wait until you get there, you have to do it now, and so that’s really what I’m preaching. Getting those guys to prepare like pros now at the college level.”