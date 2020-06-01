When West Virginia University’s football team began adding transfers and commits last summer, just weeks before the start of fall camp, coach Neal Brown said he would get “creative” in building his roster. A few months later, when addressing the media about the early signees for the 2020 class, he again said that “we have some creative ways to add players” after Signing Day.
Brown has been true to his word, securing a trio of transfer commits in the month of May, the most recent coming from a familiar face for him – former Troy specialist Tyler Sumpter.
“It feels great,” Sumpter said of his choice. “It’s a dream come true. It’s definitely been a very long [graduate transfer] process, with a bunch of schools coming and going, but I’m excited to be going to WVU.”
Sumpter said that WVU player personnel director Brian Bennett reached out to him “30 minutes after I got into the portal,” gauging his interest to come to West Virginia. It didn’t take much convincing. Both of Sumpter’s parents are from West Virginia. His mother’s family still lives in the area, and they and their friends are season ticket holders for the Mountaineers. So he views this as a homecoming as much as anything.
As for his duties, they could be split. Sumpter was not only the starting kicker for Troy over the past three seasons – two of which were under Brown – but he was also the starting punter. He averaged 42.1 yards per punt, and made 39 of 51 field goals during that time. Currently, the plan is for him to only do punting, but that the staff discussed with him the possibility of trying out for the placekicking job as well.
While Sumpter was a coveted grad transfer target for a handful of schools, he will be walking on with West Virginia. After adding a pair of grad transfers via scholarship in May, the Mountaineers are very limited on space. Currently they can only count one more toward the 2020 signing class, and anyone else might be counting toward 2021. That’s difficult with the new 25-man hard cap that the NCAA instituted two years ago, but adding an immediate contributor like Sumpter via walk-on will certainly help.
And Sumpter should be in Morgantown soon. Last week, West Virginia University released its phase-in plan for the WVU football program, allowing student-athletes to return to voluntary activities on June 15th. Sumpter said he intends to be in Morgantown “around that time” in order to assimilate better into the program and get right into the kicking and punting competitions.