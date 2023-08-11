MORGANTOWN -- One specific qualification was a must for West Virginia’s new general manager and director of scouting -- NFL experience.
Drew Fabianich brings plenty of that to the table.
The longtime NFL scout was named to his new role July 24, and WVU coach Neal Brown believes he can help continue to grow the Mountaineers in both high school and transfer portal recruiting.
“When we opened that position, it was non-negotiable we wanted somebody with NFL experience, and he’s got 18-plus years of NFL experience at both the regional and advanced scouting levels,” Brown said after the first practice of fall camp. “We wanted to bring that NFL experience for multiple reasons, the first being instant credibility within our building and being able to communicate with our staff and with our current roster what the NFL, what they’re looking for, how they evaluate, what the individual player needs to do to grow to put themselves in a position to play in the National Football League.
“Then having the scouting background, because that’s essentially what you’re doing in the portal, is you’re taking the NFL model from a scouting perspective and you’re applying it to a little bit younger guy at the college level.”
Fabianich spent the last year as the general manager and director of scouting and development at Auburn, but most of his 37-year football career revolved around the professional ranks.
He was with the Dallas Cowboys for more than 18 years in the scouting department, joining the team in 2003 as a Southeast and Midwest scout before being promoted to a national scout in 2005. Dallas had players make 67 Pro Bowl appearances during his time there.
He was a high school and college coach for 18 years before that, including stints in various roles at Mesa State, Baylor, Tennessee, UT-Martin, Louisiana-Monroe and W.T. White High School in Dallas.
Matt Jansen had been with the Mountaineers since 2019, most recently serving as director of personnel and scouting, but moved on to become the director of scouting at Notre Dame.
Fabianich is expected to organize, scout and oversee all aspects of game analysis and game-planning, and will work with the staff on roster management, including the areas of identifying and evaluating prospects, as well as working in player personnel and recruiting.
WVU’s support staff features several others involved in recruiting players to Morgantown, including director of recruiting Trey Neyer, director of on-campus recruiting/associate director of football operations Taylor West, assistant director of recruiting Ken Signoretti, associate director of recruiting content Jake Herron, assistant director of player transition and recruiting communications Joshua Bailey, assistant director of recruiting communications Cam Hall, on-campus recruiting graduate assistant Sierra Sabin, defensive analyst/director of high school relations Jeff Casteel and assistant director of scouting Tolbert Nance.
“Matt Jansen did a really good job, and we wish him the best as he moves on,” Brown said. “I’m proud of what we’ve been able to do in that department-wise. As far as as college football has changed and evolved, I think ... our personnel department has really changed and evolved.
“Now we have truly a scouting department that’s really focused on college scouting or the transfer portal window, and then we have high school recruiting ... and junior college recruiting. Matt [was] a big part of that, of growing that. Now, Drew comes and he’s a guy that I got a ton of positive feedback on from people that I trust.”
WVU brought in several players from the transfer portal it plans to rely on this season, including a handful since May that have already impressed through the early portion of fall camp. On Thursday evening, the Mountaineers also picked up their 20th commitment for the 2024 class.
“He’s going to be a big benefit to not only me, but I think our players here and helping us continue to grow with what we’re doing in the portal,” Brown said of Fabianich.