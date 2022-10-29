MORGANTOWN — You can have all the computers you want, armed by trained analysts, and toss in even a little artificial intelligence to go with the human intelligence as a football coach.
You can run numbers like you run plays, prepare game plans, set up matchups and any number of trick plays.
But you’d better have people to run them if you want to beat good football teams.
West Virginia ran into an unbeaten — but not unbeatable — TCU team on homecoming Saturday afternoon at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers had a decent plan, they had emotion and they had desire.
They had it all, except for enough healthy bodies to go against the nation’s No. 7 team. In the end, they wound up on the wrong end of a 41-31 final score that dropped their record to 3-5 and their spirits even lower.
All season long, their defense has been a shambles, either through defections from a year ago through the transfer portal or injuries to linemen or secondary players, but by Saturday, they also were without both starting guards in James Gmiter and Doug Nester and tight end Mike O’Laughlin. The running back room was banged up without starter Tony Mathis, and during the game, they lost CJ Donaldson to a lower-leg injury that seemed serious.
Yet the offense survived, scoring 31 points despite all those injuries.
The defense, though, was dissected in a first half of big TCU plays that left heads spinning.
By halftime, TCU had four touchdowns — a 71-yard pass from Max Duggan to Taye Barber, a 55-yard pass to Quentin Johnston, a 51-yard run by Kendre Miller and a 30-yard run by Emani Bailey.
That is over 200 yards of offense on four plays. For the half, 332 yards on 25 plays ... 13 yards per play.
That WVU kept pace said a lot about the effort it put forth. Donaldson scored on two 1-yard runs and Justin Johnson on a 5-yard run — that’s 7 yards of scoring plays as compared to 207 yards of scoring plays for the Horned Frogs.
As it was, the tenor of the game turned in the second half as adjustments were made, but there were too many healthy playmakers in the TCU locker room while there were too many unhealthy playmakers in the WVU training room.
“I thought defensively, the second half was the best we’ve played since Virginia Tech,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “Offensively, we were productive, but you get the ball on [redshirt junior defensive back Malachi] Ruffin’s pick, and we have to do something about it. We didn’t even give ourselves a chance to go for it on fourth down. We went backwards, and that’s probably the most disappointing drive we’ve had all year.”
Ruffin made his interception at a key point in the game, grabbing the pick at his own 16 as TCU threatened to put away the game with a 34-24 lead and 3:56 to go.
But as Brown noted, the Mountaineers ran three plays and lost 3 yards, and sitting on their own 13, they had to punt the ball away.
It went only to midfield, and Texas Christian made the most of the opportunity, stunning WVU with a fourth-and-1 pass play from the Mountaineer 29 with 20 seconds left for a touchdown pass to Savion Williams.
When it was over, Miller had run for 120 yards, Donaldson putting up 104 before being helped from the field. Duggan completed 16 of 28 passes for 341 yards and three TDs as WVU’s JT Daniels completed 23 of 39 for 275 yards and two TDs.
WVU returns to action next Saturday at Iowa State.