When watching the West Virginia football team’s offense struggle against Baylor’s defense during the Mountaineers’ 27-21 double-overtime win Saturday, what likely stood out most was the pressure consistently getting to WVU quarterback Jarret Doege.
Perhaps the logical conclusion to draw from that was that WVU struggled in terms of pass protection, specifically along the offensive line.
But during his meeting with the media Tuesday, West Virginia coach Neal Brown said it wasn’t as simple as that, citing multiple factors for the overall struggle of the WVU pass game.
“It’s always a mix,” Brown said. “We [misidentified] a couple of things on Saturday in the Baylor game — missed a corner blitz on third-and-4 that we should’ve worked out, something we’ve practiced a lot. Quarterback held on to it too long a couple of times. We missed a couple where they edge blitzed and we’re in empty protection and we’ve got to sift down and we let guys run free in ‘A’ gaps that shouldn’t happen.”
The Mountaineers have improved by leaps and bounds in terms of the running game, averaging 177 rushing yards per game through three contests after averaging 731/2 last season. But last year WVU was third in the Big 12 in sacks allowed (21) and has already given up seven this season, with Doege taking a beating in each of the past two games.
That discrepancy could be as simple as experience. The Mountaineers returned three offensive linemen — Michael Brown, James Gmiter and Chase Behrndt — who had played significant snaps before this season, and they’re all interior linemen. It has been a hodgepodge of new players at tackle — Junior Uzebu, Briason Mays, Brandon Yates and John Hughes — and it’s still a work in progress.
“The biggest difference a year ago is that we had two fifth-year guys playing tackle, so a lot of experience on the edge and that’s where we’ve been hurt a little in pass protection,” Brown said.
On Friday, the day before the game, Gmiter tested positive for COVID-19, suddenly ruling him out of Saturday’s contest. That also sent the unit scrambling a bit with linemen shifting around to different positions than they had practiced throughout the week.
“We were going to look a little different as far as where we lined guys up and that’s how they practiced,” Brown said. “So in the first half where we had a couple of quarterback hits, [that’s from] where some of those guys just haven’t worked together and that’s on us. When you’re dealing with what we had to deal with, that’s going to happen some.”
Whatever the reasons, West Virginia’s struggles in the passing game would have likely led to a second straight loss if not for a heroic effort by the WVU defense. Those struggles led to disasters, including a sack and a fumble for the second straight week and an average of just 7 yards per completion with hardly any shots taken downfield.
“The sack-fumble on the second drive, they got us on a defensive scheme,” Brown said. “The ball should’ve been out, the ball should’ve been thrown to [Doege’s] first progression and we had it protected well enough to do that. The third possession, we had a third-and-4 near midfield, if we get a positive play we’re probably going to go for it on fourth down. We get corner blitzed to his right, his blind side, and we should’ve picked it up — that was just a missed assignment.”
Brown said that blame stretched even beyond the field of play and onto his shoulders as well.
West Virginia has struggled to throw the ball downfield all season, with Doege averaging just 10.5 yards per completion. Winston Wright caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Doege in the team’s 27-13 loss against Oklahoma State, but a even a large chunk of that yardage came after the catch, with Wright slipping a defender and outrunning the Cowboys defense to the end zone.
With a 14-7 lead in the third quarter and with his defense largely dominating things, Brown admitted that his play-calling changed a bit, but admitted that even he must improve for the Mountaineers to hit their stride through the air.
“I didn’t do a good enough job in this Baylor game,” Brown said. “I didn’t do a good enough job at all of getting [deep passes] called, that’s on me. We probably had less than three opportunities against Baylor and myself as a play caller, that’s on me.
“In the second half, once I felt how it was going — I didn’t want to put us in that position, but moving forward, we’re going to have to [throw deep] to win games.”