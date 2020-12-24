Bowl streaks and records can be misleading, stretched as they are over the years and involving totally different playing rosters and coaching staffs. Indeed, the entire face of programs can be much different as schools progress from one era to the next.
Still, it’s fun to look at the bowl records, and Army has an impressive one. The Black Knights have won their last four bowl games, with wins over SMU (2010 Armed Forces Bowl), North Texas (2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl), San Diego State (2017 Armed Forces Bowl) and Houston (2018 Armed Forces Bowl).
The last of those, a 70-14 demolition of the Cougars, cleared the way for former WVU coach Dana Holgorsen’s sprint out of Morgantown to the embrace of billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who is the owner of Landry’s restaurant corporation and the Houston Rockets, and is the chairman of the board of regents of the University of Houston system. Strange connections, indeed.
But back to the Black Knights. Some of their recent success could stem from their employment of the flex-bone triple option, which relies on simple, repeatable execution. We’ll look at this in much more detail in the coming days, but suffice it to say that it’s as much a mental challenge as a physical one to defend.
On the flip side, West Virginia is just 1-5 in its last six bowl appearances, counting only a 43-42 victory over Arizona State in the 2016 Cactus Bowl on the winning side of the ledger. Many of West Virginia’s performances in those losses can be at least partially attributed to Holgorsen, who seemed to treat bowl games as annoyances to be tolerated. That’s not likely to be the case with Neal Brown.
First time’s a charm
There is one historical trend that might bode well for WVU, though. Coaches in their first bowl appearance with their team in the Liberty Bowl have done well.
“We have a history of head coaches making successful bowl debuts in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, including Gary Patterson at TCU in 2002, Urban Myer at Utah in 2003 and Kirby Smart at Georgia in 2016,” said Steve Ehrhart, Liberty Bowl’s executive director.
It does have a ring to it
The Liberty Bowl trophy is, naturally enough, a replica of the original Liberty Bell. (The bowl originated in Philadelphia in 1959.) According to the Liberty Bowl’s official site, the trophy bell is a one-quarter-sized replica, and has the same nicked edges, foundry marks, misspelled inscription and even the famous crack — all crafted to maintain the integrity of the Liberty Bell in every detail.
Cast in traditional black bronze, the bell measures 12 inches in diameter and 111/2 inches high with its crown. It is bolted to a handmade wooden yoke and swings on legs cast with the filigree design that appears on the original mounting.
Blame it on 2020
The selection process of teams for the bowl was compressed, coming a couple of weeks later than normal. Then came was the well-received replacement of Tennessee by Army, which will give each team just a bit more than a week of preparation time.
Even with those shortened time frames, though, bowl officials noted that the initial selection process, which involves a formal pool of SEC teams for six bowl games, as well as a more informal process from the Big 12, proceeded as normal.
Been around for a while
Only six bowls are older than the Liberty, including the old “Big Four” of the Rose, Orange, Sugar and Cotton. The Sun, Gator and Citrus (previously the Tangerine) are the only games with more playings than the Liberty.
0-2 for WVU
The Mountaineers are 0-2 in their two visits to the game, the first of which came in 1964 against Utah in the Atlantic City Convention Hall in New Jersey.
The Mountaineers were on the short end of a 32-6 score in that game, and lost a 45-37 shootout to Texas A&M in 2014.