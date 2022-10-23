Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU Football Treylan Davi

WVU tight end Treylan Davis heads up the field on a 17-yard pass reception, the first of his Mountaineer career.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

LUBBOCK Texas -- West Virginia place-kicker Casey Legg kept his perfect season intact, booting a 38-yard field goal and an extra point in the Mountaineers' visit to Texas Tech on Saturday.

Nothing else good happened for WVU, however.