MORGANTOWN — In addition to a showcase of individual drills and an off-and-on scrimmage, Saturday’s Gold-Blue Game was also part awards ceremony.
With head coach Neal Brown serving as master of ceremonies, several Mountaineers were honored Saturday with individual accolades for their efforts during the 15 spring practices and performance in the weight room during winter workouts.
That included some former area standouts, most notably former Spring Valley High School player Graeson Malashevich, who took home two awards. The redshirt sophomore wideout was named the Nickolich Memorial Award winner as the most decorated walk-on and was also one of five players to win an Iron Mountaineer Award, highlighting performance in the offseason strength and conditioning program. Malashevich was joined by senior running back Leddie Brown, sophomore running back Tony Mathis Jr., sophomore center Zach Frazier and senior safety Scottie Young.
The Nickolich Award, named after former WVU walk-on Tommy Nickolich (1979-1982), has been presented every season since 1991. Iron Mountaineer Awards have been presented to 72 players since 1996.
“Love the kid, love everything he’s about — one of the hardest-working players on our team, one of the most respected guys on our team,” Neal Brown said of Malashevich.
“He’s going to work himself into a role, without a doubt. I think he’s very deserving of both awards, I’m excited for him.
“As a coach, you always want to see hard work rewarded, and that’s being recognized for these type of awards or having success on the field. I think it’s going to be both for Graeson.”
Malashevich wasn’t the only multiple-award winner on Saturday, as Frazier was one of three players presented with the Love to Practice Award. Frazier was the offensive winner, cornerback Nicktroy Fortune took home the defensive award and junior JP Hadley earned the honor for special teams.
Frazier, the former standout from Fairmont Senior, was thrust into the starting lineup as a true freshman a year ago and figures to anchor the offensive line at center this year.
From the Kanawha Valley, former South Charleston standout Drew Joseph was recognized as the defensive representative to win the Outstanding Walk-on Award, joining redshirt sophomore offensive linemen Nick Malone and Tyler Connelly as the offensive winners.
Here is a look at the other individual award winners:
Juice Award (for highest energy at practice): Offense, Garrett Greene, sophomore quarterback; defense, Eddie Watkins Jr., redshirt freshman bandit.
Perfect Effort: Offense, Mike O’Laughlin, junior tight end; defense, Edward Vesterinen, freshman defensive lineman.
Most Improved First-Year Player: Offense, Jordan White, redshirt freshman lineman; Garrett Greene, sophomore quarterback; Reese Smith, sophomore wide receiver. Defense, Lanell Carr, sophomore lineman; Jackie Matthews, redshirt junior cornerback; Taurus Simmons, redshirt freshman lineman.
Most Improved Overall: Offense, Tony Mathis, redshirt sophomore running back; Parker Moorer, redshirt sophomore lineman. Defense, Akheem Mesidor, sophomore lineman; VanDarius Cowan, redshirt senior bandit.
Scout Special Teams Award: Naim Muhammad, redshirt sophomore safety.
Most Productive Player: Offense, Winston Wright, junior wide receiver; Isaiah Esdale, redshirt senior wide receiver. Defense, Dante Stills, senior lineman. Special teams, Malachi Ruffin, redshirt junior cornerback.
•••
Neal Brown’s Zoom appearance following the Gold-Blue Game was his first since athletic director Shane Lyons announced on Thursday that the two sides had reached an agreement on a contract extension for Brown.
The new contract will keep Brown in Morgantown through the 2026 season and is worth an average of $3,975,000 per year.
With four years left on the original agreement, the timing of the extension may have seemed odd, but Brown opened his presser on Saturday with a statement on the new deal, stressing his and his family’s growing connection with WVU and the state of West Virginia.
“One of the two big draws to West Virginia, if you go back to January of 2019 for [wife] Brooke and I, were the opportunity to impact an entire state through the game we’re passionate about and after being here for two-plus years, that has been so true and we feel strongly connected to the people here,” Brown said. “And the second thing was alignment, from the board of governors to [WVU President] Dr. [E. Gordon] Gee down to Shane Lyons and [deputy athletics director] Kelly Zinn and all the way through the athletic department and it stays true as well. And so, excited, I really believe our program is on an upward trajectory, I like this team that we have right now. I think the staff here and the players — I think the extension is probably as much about them as me just because our players have bought in, our chemistry within our staff now and the type of people we have is going to allow us to build what we want to do here, which is build a championship program everyone can be proud of.”