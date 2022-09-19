Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia, as expected, was able to go deep into its roster in Saturday’s 65-7 win over Towson.

WVU had a massive 99-player dress list for the contest, and 69 of those were listed on its game participation chart, although it’s likely a few more may have appeared, as it’s difficult to track everyone who might be on the field for just a snap or two.

