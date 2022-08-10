Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Cortez Braham Tyrin Woodby

WVU receiver Cortez Braham (right) makes a catch as he’s covered by Tyrin Woodby during practice Wednesday in Morgantown.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — After several days of physical practices in full pads, the West Virginia football team backed down a little bit on Wednesday, working out in shells (helmets, light shoulder pads and shorts).

Most of the first hour of practice, which was opened to the media, consisted of special-teams drills and one-on-one passing sessions.

Nick Scala is HD Media’s regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.

Tags