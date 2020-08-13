With West Virginia University’s football team set to play this fall, the Mountaineers are figuring out which quarterback will be their starter.
In what looks like a two-horse race between Jarret Doege and Austin Kendall, coach Neal Brown hasn’t publicly named a favorite. And after the first couple of practices, he didn’t seem any closer to making a choice.
“We threw a lot at them today,” Brown told the university’s official athletic website Wednesday, “and for both Doege and Kendall there were some ‘wow’ moments when they spun it and put it in some tight windows and hit some home runs down the field, and there were some throws that they missed.
“I think from a constancy standpoint it was not exactly what we want, but there were some flashes that give you a lot of hope.”
In 2019, Brown named Kendall WVU’s starter 11 days before its season opener against James Madison. He started nine games for the Mountaineers, throwing for 1,989 yards and 12 touchdowns. Doege, a Bowling Green transfer, started the last three games. He sat until the ninth game of the season to preserve his redshirt. In his four appearances, he threw for 818 yards and seven touchdowns, leading WVU to wins over nationally ranked Kansas State and TCU.
•••
Holding any practice during the pandemic is an undertaking and one that requires effort from people beyond coaches and players.
During a press conference on Zoom on Monday, Brown was quick to recognize all the work from everyone around the team that has allowed practices to go off so far without a hitch.
“There’s so much that goes into this and so much planning that goes into all this stuff,” Brown said. “Our athletic training staff, our equipment staff, our operation staff and a ton of credit to those people because there’s all these protocols and it’s put a lot of stress on everybody and we don’t have as many students helping because we’re trying to reduce our staff as well. Everybody in those areas has had to really pick it up — strength and conditioning as well — but all those groups have had to expand their duties and we’ve had to think through everything.”
Included in the new daily routine are outdoor meals and outdoor weightlifting sessions. Blue arrows have been taped to the floor directing players where to go after entering through the East Concourse. Also, name plates inside the Caperton Indoor Facility have been placed 6 feet apart so players may store their helmets, pads and other items while still practicing social distancing.
“There’s just a lot that goes into it and I want to give credit to our support staff and our administrators.”
•••
The Mountaineers wore pads for the first time on Wednesday and Brown said it was fairly evident that the team had gone nearly nine full months without them.
“It was rusty, man,” Brown told WVU’s website. “The last time we put on a pair of shoulder pads was against TCU last Thanksgiving weekend so it had been a long time. It wasn’t the cleanest, but I did like the fact that our guys competed. We worked some areas where we’ve got to get better if we want to be one of the most improved teams in the country and that’s our goal. We worked on those areas today — third downs, red zone — and we’ve got to be better in those areas.”
•••
While the team is a bit behind in terms of physical conditioning after the long layoff, some members of the team’s coaching staff apparently are not.
Graduate assistant Tyler Orlosky — a former WVU center who was named a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation’s top center, as a senior — is down 56 pounds from his 300-pound playing weight.
With the team divided into two squads during each daily practice, the conditioning of the coaches is important, and it’s a challenge Brown said his staff is ready for.
“It’s a lot [of time on their feet], but I think it’s the best situation,” he said. “We kind of conditioned ourselves during the [offseason team activities] because this is the way we handled the OTAs as well, so we really got the coaches prepared for this.”