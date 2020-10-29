As dominant as Darius and Dante Stills, Jeffery Pooler and the rest of the West Virginia defensive front has been this season, perhaps the three Mountaineer starters along the line have been relied on a bit too much.
For the first time this season, WVU coach Neal Brown saw a defensive unit that looked visibly fatigued at the end of the first half and at the end of the game in the team’s 34-27 loss to Texas Tech last Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.
“The major emphasis there is where we do have some depth and we’ve got to do a better job subbing is on the defensive line,” Brown said. “That was a point. I think we got worried with the tempo, but we’ve got to do a better job of getting our twos in on the D-line early in the game. That’s something we’ve got to improve.”
That could mean more, if not earlier, playing time for the likes of Akheem Mesidor, Quay Mays, Jalen Thornton and Jordan Jefferson, among others. That’s also likely true at the bandit position, where Jared Bartlett and Dylan Tonkery have been splitting time with VanDarius Cowan still nursing a leg injury sustained in a loss at Oklahoma State.
While tempo is a weapon yielded by most of the Big 12 Conference, perhaps no one runs it as fast as Texas Tech, and that created problems for the Mountaineer coaching staff as well as the players.
The Mountaineers will host Kansas State at noon Saturday with the game slated to be televised by ESPN2.
The Wildcats are on the opposite end of the spectrum from the Red Raiders, usually huddling before offensive snaps, though the team did dabble a bit with tempo in its 55-14 win over Kansas on Saturday.
WVU co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Jordan Lesley said no matter the opposing offense, he and the defensive staff must be better in staying on top of substitutions. He added that the level of play of his players would be a determining factor as well.
“I have to do a better job of being ready for [tempo] and getting guys in,” Lesley said. “Now Saturday, we get a different set of guys rotated in and we have a couple of mental letdowns — which again is on me — so it’s also a trust factor on the guys you’re planning on rolling in and how they’re performing at that time during that day.”
A second tough, close loss brought with it another week that included at least a day or two of mental regrouping for the Mountaineers.
A West Virginia defense that entered the loss against Tech ranked No. 1 in the country in total defense left at No. 6 as the Red Raiders piled up 348 total yards to go with their 34 points (27 offensive).
“I don’t think motivation is going to be an issue, I just think we’ve got to bounce back,” Brown said. “I don’t know if we handled success on defense as well as we needed to.”
The good news for the Mountaineer defense is that most of the team’s experience lies on the defensive side of the ball. From a leadership standpoint, Brown pointed to several guys that would be looked to step up this week.
“Tony [Fields] and Josh [Chandler-Semedo] have played a lot of football at linebacker at the middle level there,” Brown said. “Up front, you’ve got Darius [Stills] and [Jeffery] Pooler, who have played a ton of football, and on the back end you’ve got Sean Mahone that’s played a lot and Alonzo Addae is a redshirt senior. So, you’ve got some older guys there and Nicktroy [Fortune], he’s a really mature kid … those guys will bounce back.”
But the same cannot be said for a relatively young offensive unit that’s still trying to identify its leaders.
“Offensively, there’s a lot more youth,” Brown said. “[Quarterback] Jarret [Doege] is playing better the last two weeks so I think he’s a guy we will look to for leadership, he’s a guy that definitely has that about him. And then Chase Behrndt has been that guy for us up front. Tight ends and receiver, that’s kind of a work in progress. So, we’re still looking for some answers there and a lot of that is due to youth and inconsistency and those kinds of things.”
While starting running back Leddie Brown has surged into the national consciousness in recent weeks, his backup, Alec Sinkfield, has faded a bit, and not necessarily due to a lack of carries.
After toting the ball eight times for 53 yards in the team’s double-overtime win over Baylor, Sinkfield has been bottled up, rushing for just 29 yards on 20 carries in the two games since.
Sinkfield’s quickness was supposed to create a balanced 1-2 punch with Leddie Brown’s power running, but as of late that hasn’t been the case.
Neal Brown pointed to several reasons for Sinkfield’s sinking numbers.
“He hasn’t played as well the last two weeks, I think that’s fair,” Neal Brown said. “Some of that is just due to chance as much as anything — some of the plays maybe haven’t been blocked as clean. The one thing we’re going to stress with him, he’s got to go back to being a one-cut guy and get vertical. He patted his feet more in the game against Kansas and against Texas Tech than he did, that’s kind of where he got in trouble last year. So we’ve got to get back to where he’s making a one-stick cut and getting vertical.”