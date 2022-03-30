MORGANTOWN -- Another practice, another press conference, another question about quarterbacks.
It’s become routine for West Virginia coach Neal Brown, and rightfully so as the three-way battle to become the team’s starting signal caller inches closer toward the end of its second week.
On Tuesday, Brown took to the podium and inevitably was asked again about redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene, redshirt freshman Will “Goose” Crowder and true freshman Nicco Marchiol. His answer was likely what could be expected.
“Up and down, yeah,” Brown said. “I think Garrett is the oldest and he’s probably been the most consistent -- he probably hasn’t had as many highs or as many lows as the other two. Nicco had a great day on Thursday and kind of had his welcome-to-college-football moments on Saturday where it got loud in there and people started making some plays, you’ve got to remember he’s a high school senior too. I thought he bounced back and did a better job today and then Goose has been a little bit up and down as well.”
It's a race that is likely to continue throughout the spring and possibly into the summer and fall with the three rotating repetitions between the first, second and third teams. Brown stressed again on Tuesday that it’s much too early to begin to handicap the race.
“Overall, what you want to do is you want to get into double-digit practices before you really have a feel for what they’re doing,” Brown said.
Countdown is on
The beginning of the season is still quite a ways off and, in fact, Brown knew exactly how far off -- 156 days from Tuesday.
It’s a countdown of sorts that Brown said he’s reminding his team of because what awaits once the season does start is a road game against a Division I, Power Five rival at Pitt. If that scenario sounds familiar, it’s because the Mountaineers had a similar start last year in an opener at Maryland.
That game didn’t go WVU’s way as West Virginia turned the ball over three times and lost 30-24 to the Terrapins. Brown said that he, his staff and players learned a lot from that experience, and this time around, when Sept. 1 arrives, he expects the Mountaineers to be much more prepared.
“I think we have to have a sense of urgency without a doubt,” Brown said. “That’s something that we’ve talked about. We didn’t do a good enough job last year -- I don’t think as a staff or as a team we did a good enough job on the build-up into Maryland. We didn’t play very well and that’s why the result didn’t go our way.
"But we’re being intentional about our build-up into this game. It’s something that we’ve consistently been mentioning as we start spring ball. That’s something we’ll carry over into summer and obviously into fall camp, but we’ve got to have a sense of urgency because in 156 days we’re going to line up and play.”
Receiver depth
While much of the focus offensively has been directed at the quarterback position, depth-building has been ongoing at receiver and should drastically impact how potent the Mountaineers can be this fall.
WVU brings back experience with senior Sam James, junior Bryce Ford-Wheaton and sophomore Kaden Prather, but in losing players like Winston Wright, Isaiah Esdale, Sean Ryan and Sam Brown in the transfer portal, the position is suddenly thin as well.
One name Brown has mentioned on multiple occasions this spring is that of redshirt sophomore Preston Fox, a former standout at Morgantown High School who walked on in 2020. With Reese Smith out for a week with a minor injury, Fox figures to see even more reps.
Whether or not those turn into playing time once the season starts remains to be seen, but for now, Brown has been impressed and is confident any spectators this spring will be as well.
“All he does is catch the ball,” Brown said. “If I was going to list the traits of a receiver, catching the football would probably be right at the top. You’ll see this when we have more open practices and stuff, the kid just catches the ball. He makes contested catches, so that’s a credit to him.”