West Virginia concluded its preseason camp Tuesday, shifting its focus toward a game plan for Eastern Kentucky.
The Colonels invade Morgantown on Sept. 12 in the Mountaineers’ season opener (noon, FS1). EKU is scheduled to play at Marshall on Saturday in its first game.
So, just where is WVU at the conclusion of its preseason practices?
“Yeah, I feel better, but I don’t know if any coach feels great about where they are at,” WVU coach Neal Brown told the university’s official athletic website. “We’ve got some work to do, but we’re getting to a point where our guys are getting tired of going against each other.”
For WVU, there were several points of emphasis during this camp, with reestablishing the run game ranking right at the top. The Mountaineers ranked 128th out of 130 FBS teams a year ago in rushing yards per game and Brown has harped on the importance of improving dramatically in that phase.
Though improvement will likely begin to be measured next Saturday, Brown has been fairly pleased with the work of his offensive line and his running backs so far. Senior Leddie Brown, who led WVU in rushing with a modest 367 yards a year ago, seems to have been the team’s most consistent running back this preseason, with Alec Sinkfield, Tony Mathis Jr. and A’varius Sparrow providing depth.
The return of the interior of the offensive line — center Chase Behrndt, left guard James Gmiter and right guard Michael Brown — provides a solid foundation up front. John Hughes has emerged as the front-runner at right tackle with Junior Uzebu and Brandon Yates still battling at left tackle.
“I’m not saying we’ve arrived yet, but we’ve made some progress,” Neal Brown said. “I think our O-line has more cohesiveness right now than we had at any point last year and that’s not a knock on those guys last year, I just think the Zoom meetings and the communication and all those type of things have really helped so I’m encouraged with where we’re at.”
While the Mountaineers seem to be making positive strides in several areas, Brown admitted that his team is a bit behind in terms of special teams.
So, after a lackluster performance during a scrimmage on Saturday, Brown engineered an intensive practice on Monday and was confident in the improvement that was made.
“That was not very good on Saturday so we worked on all the special teams, and I thought we got solid work [Monday],” Brown said. “We made some strides on kickoff and kickoff return, and we’ve got to continue to work on our punt return unit.”
On Saturday, Brown emphasized the importance of being solid in that phase, especially for a program that’s in the second year of a rebuild and trying to gain traction in the Big 12.
“We spend a lot of time, we invest in those, I think that has to be our edge this season on special teams,” Brown said.
Tony Fields, a senior linebacker transfer from Arizona, got his first real action during scrimmages on Saturday.
How behind Fields is and how much he will play, especially early, remains to be seen, but one thing that is for sure is that he has added some much-needed depth to one of the thinner positions on the Mountaineer roster. Both Dylan Tonkery at the “Mike” linebacker position and Josh Chandler at the “Will” are returning starters, but the players behind them are relatively inexperienced.
Fields, meanwhile, started all 37 games in his three seasons with the Wildcats. In addition to that experience, he will provide flexibility to the unit.
“We came in with a lot of linebackers on the roster, and through some attrition and some movement, things like that, we got to where we were thin at that Mike and Will position and at Bandit,” Brown said. “With Tony coming in, it gives us some flexibility. We can play [Jared] Bartlett back and [VanDarius Cowan] both can get in that Bandit position.
“He gives us some depth at those positions and some flexibility, especially when we start going to our nickel and dime package.”
Quarterback Jarret Doege, along with being named the starter for WVU’s opener, also made the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose watch list.
Doege joined 10 other Big 12 players and 46 others nationally on the list for the award which is given to the top offensive player in Division I that is a Texas native, graduated from a Texas high school or played at a junior college or four-year college in Texas.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer brought home the honor a year ago.