West Virginia football coach Neal Brown is hoping for a hostile environment in Morgantown on Saturday.
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is expecting nothing else.
Whether or not that is the reality when the teams square off at 2 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium, time will tell. The game will air on ESPN+.
It was certainly a frustrated Mountaineer fan base during a three-game losing streak followed by a bye week two weeks ago. A 29-17 win at TCU last week was certainly a step in the right direction.
But on Saturday, the Mountaineers will welcome in a ranked team -- the Cyclones are No. 22 in the latest AP poll -- that has soundly beaten WVU in each of the last three seasons.
West Virginia’s 31st annual Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place prior to the contest. Keri Bland (cross country/track), Nicco Campriani (rifle), Noel Devine (football), Dale Farley (football), Mike Fox (football), Lajuanda Moody (gymnastics) and Olayinka Sanni (women’s basketball) will all be enshrined.
On top of all of that, Saturday’s game will be the Mountaineers’ first game at home since a 23-20 loss against Texas Tech four weeks ago on Oct. 2.
“The guys are excited, glad to get back home,” Brown said on Tuesday. “Feels like we haven’t been here in a really long time, I know it’s been [nearly] a month. Hopefully our fans will show up in big numbers and then have a good Halloween. That’s the plan. We need them and there’s plenty of reasons to be here.
"It’s a great college football game, we’ve got Hall of Fame inductions, so there’s a lot of reasons to be here and my hope is they show up and support our guys.”
About the same time Brown was taking to the microphone for his weekly press conference, Campbell was doing the same and was asked about the environment in Morgantown. Campbell, a native of Massillon, Ohio, said he has been familiar with WVU’s program and the tenacity of its fans since childhood and elaborated on the challenges of playing at Milan Puskar Stadium.
“I probably can relate enough to it growing up in that area,” Campbell said. “Just the fan base there, the passion that the people and fans of West Virginia have for their Mountaineers being the only show in the state, the only show in town ... it’s a hard place to play and I think their passion, their love, and they’re fanatical about their team, [it] makes it a great challenge.
"You know it’s going to be a packed house. You know it’s important to everybody in that state and their families and I think it does make it a really special place to go play college football and I think it can be a really challenging place to play college football.”
Woods breaks out
Last Saturday’s win over the Horned Frogs was certainly a breakout moment for defensive back Charles Woods, who has seen an uptick in playing time over the last couple of games but was thrust into the fray with starting cornerback Nicktroy Fortune leaving the game with an injury.
Woods responded, picking off a pass, recovering a fumble and making five tackles, and in doing so only helped his cause moving forward.
“We played him more against Baylor and he’s taken advantage of that opportunity, and when Nicktroy got injured he was thrust in there,” Brown said. “You get your opportunity, what do you do with it? And he made the best of his.”
Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said Woods, a redshirt junior and transfer from Illinois State who arrived in Morgantown over the summer, has begun to settle in as of late and that’s typical for players who’ve arrived through the portal.
“I think it goes back to last week or two weeks ago,” Lesley said. “Charles is a transfer and it don’t matter where you come from, every system is different and it takes time to get accustomed to that system. It’s always from that four-to-six game mark, and when it clicks, it clicks.”
Milum's best effort
Speaking of inexperienced players being forced into heavy action, freshman and Spring Valley High School product Wyatt Milum earned his first start at tackle last Saturday and played throughout, helping the Mountaineer offensive line limit TCU to one sack. WVU also produced a season-high in rushing yards with 229.
Brown, who has consistently expressed that Milum has a big future in the program, said it was a big step toward those long-term goals.
“He’s still a true freshman playing, so he made some mistakes, but that was the best game he’s played and he was going against a really good player, two good defensive ends,” Brown said. “I thought he competed, he battled, he overcame his negative plays better than he has. He didn’t dwell on them, he played the next one. So I thought that was a positive experience for him and we need to keep getting him better.”