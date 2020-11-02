WVU senior kicker Evan Staley is out for the year after injuring his knee while trying to make a tackle during West Virginia’s 37-10 win over Kansas State on Saturday.
Staley announced the news via Twitter on Sunday, posting the following:
“Thank you to all my family, friends and Mountaineer nation for all the support, prayers and concerns. Unfortunately, I will be out the rest of the season after getting surgery next week, but I am ready to start the recovery process and I’m already counting the days until I’m back on the field. Wishing my teammates and coaches the best luck for the rest of the season and I will be their biggest fan until I am able to join them again.”
That will thrust former Cross Lanes Christian soccer player Casey Legg into the starting kicker role. Luckily for the Mountaineers, Legg is familiar with being summoned into the role, and he’s had success with it.
Legg hit 2 of 4 field goals in relief of Staley a year ago, including a 51-yarder against Baylor that was the longest by either kicker in 2019.
Legg stepped in again on Saturday and was 2 for 2 on field goal attempts against K-State..
On the Big 12 Conference coaches call on Monday, WVU coach Neal Brown talked about Staley’s injury and having Legg as the starter moving forward.
“First of all, we all hurt for Evan,” Brown said. “Kind of a freak deal; we misfit a kickoff and it got to him. You never want a kickoff to get to your kicker, but it did and his leg gave out. Really unfortunate, I hate it for him. He’s got a great mentality about it and he’ll have surgery and he’ll bounce back; we don’t have any doubt about that.
“There’s a lot of differences [between Staley and Legg], the main thing is that Casey never played high school football and never kicked in a game until last season when Evan had a groin [injury]. The positive thing for us as a program is that Casey played in all but four games last year so he has experience. He never gets too high or too low. He’s not a guy that succumbs to pressure, so that’s a benefit. He’s got a great personality to be a specialist and he’s well liked on our team and respected not only as a football player but the kind of person he is, so he’s got the support of our staff and our team and we don’t have any question that he’ll step in and be highly productive for us.”
Secondary kudos
Also, on the conference call, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman was asked one more time about West Virginia’s defense, a unit that held the Wildcats offense to just 10 points on Saturday. After last week’s games, the Mountaineers rank fourth in the country in total defense (255 yards allowed per game).
“Very fast, very physical, played relentless to the football,” Klieman said. “I just saw an aggressive defense that tackled really well, that hit their fits and ran through contact and didn’t stay blocked, they were able to get off blocks.
“Give them credit, I thought they had a really good plan and played well.”
Since the game, WVU cornerback Dreshun Miller has warranted some attention nationally after receiving a grade of 87.9 by Pro Football Focus, ranking him second behind only Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II in terms of the best performance by a cornerback last week. Miller had three tackles to go with five pass breakups.
And while WVU’s defensive front, led by Darius and Dante Stills, has stolen much of the attention this season, Klieman pointed to the back end of West Virginia’s defense as being a huge difference in Saturday’s outcome.
“That’s where I think they are unique. Everybody talks about their front, their front is really good, but I was impressed with their back seven,” Klieman said. “I thought they were very sound, very solid and they complemented each other well. I thought they were good at all three levels of the defense.”
Off on Election Day
Though the Mountaineers will play their third game in three weeks on Saturday at Texas (kickoff is slated for noon and the game will air on ABC), this is not a normal preparation week.
The NCAA ruled in September that all college athletes would be off on Election Day, which is Tuesday. That creates some challenges for all teams trying to prepare and settle into a normal game-week routine.
Brown described what the off day did to WVU’s schedule this week.
“We’ll have a little bit more difficult practice [Monday] and have to get our game plans set a little earlier than we normally would,” Brown said. “I get it. Voting is extremely important. Most of our guys have already voted due to mail-in and they claim their legal residence away from here so most of them have voted in their home states already.
“What we’ve done is instead of having Sunday be our off day, we had a walk-through [Sunday] night and Tuesday will be our off day this week. We’ll put shoulder pads and helmets on today where normally on Mondays it’s wearing helmets only and it’s a jog-through. This won’t be a real contact practice but it will be more intense than a normal Monday.”
It was a Fields day
WVU linebacker Tony Fields was named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week for his performance in the Mountaineers’ 37-10 win over Kansas State.
Fields tallied a game-high 15 tackles, including five solo and 10 assisted. The senior also had a pass breakup and is one of just five Mountaineers to collect 15 tackles or more in a game since 2009.
The last Mountaineer to record more than 15 tackles in a game was David Long, who had 18 against Oklahoma State in 2017.
TCU game on Fox
The Big 12 announced that WVU’s Nov. 14 home game against TCU will be televised on FOX. The time of the game will be determined after the games of Nov. 7 are played.