MORGANTOWN -- With West Virginia entering Saturday’s game at Kansas State at 4-5 overall, it doesn’t take a mathematician to realize that bowl eligibility is still in question for the Mountaineers.
WVU would have to win two of its last three games -- at Kansas State Saturday, home against Texas on Nov. 20 and at Kansas on Nov. 27 -- to reach the required six wins for postseason eligibility. Should West Virginia fall short, it would mark only the fourth time since 2000 (2001, 2013, 2019) that the program didn’t play in a bowl game.
During his press conference on Tuesday, WVU coach Neal Brown was asked if he had or would use that as a motivating factor this week and through the rest of the season. Brown said this team’s goals are a little different and more immediate than a bowl game.
“Used to, kind of gotten away from it,” Brown said. “With this bunch we have right now, we’re week to week, man. The whole thing is, I don’t have to talk to them about it, they know what it is. I just want us to play up to our capability, that’s it. I just want us to play football the way it’s supposed to be played in all three phases. If we do that it takes care of itself.
“Each team is different. As you go through the year you kind of get a feel for what buttons to push. That doesn’t mean you’re going to be perfect now, because you’re still dealing with 18-to-23-year-olds, but with this group I know the focus is on here and now.
“And we can’t necessarily dwell on the past or the negative either, because that doesn’t do a good job, so we’ve got to be focused on what we have to do against K-State to give us a chance to win on Saturday afternoon knowing that if we play the game the right way over the next three weeks, hopefully we end up eligible.”
Brown is aware of the benefits of making the postseason, and for a team that should have several returners coming back as well as a young secondary to break in, the extra practice time that comes with a bowl game could be paramount.
Brown also pointed to getting more eyes on the program. Last year, the Liberty Bowl, which featured West Virginia and Army, drew 3.74 million viewers, which was 10th highest among all bowl games according to statista.com.
“Is the question would I like to be bowl eligible? Yes, for sure,” Brown said. “I think you start with that as the initial deal and then you kind of build everything off that, but it’s a huge benefit. It’s a benefit for a number of reasons. You get the extra practices, but in most bowl games, you’re the only game that’s on. Go look at the TV rankings for the Army game, that’s huge exposure for us not only as a football program, but for the university. That’s huge exposure so yeah, it definitely matters.”
QB WOES: As has become custom every week, Brown was again asked about the performance of quarterbacks Jarret Doege and Garrett Greene during the team’s 24-3 loss to Oklahoma State last Saturday.
In a game in which the Mountaineers mustered just 133 yards of offense, there were not a whole lot of positives to be drawn anywhere offensively, and that was certainly true of the quarterback position. A week after having likely his best game as a Mountaineer, Doege was held to just 109 yards on 15-of-22 passing with an interception and was sacked eight times. Greene wasn’t any better, fumbling twice and adding 29 yards on six rushes.
“We didn’t play very well at that position, we really didn’t, and that’s the case at every position on offense,” Brown said. “There’s not one position that we could talk about that played very well. We didn’t do a good enough job getting rid of the ball in the pocket. However many sacks we had I think three of them, maybe four of them were avoidable. We had people open. We missed a run read in the first drive that should’ve been a walk-in touchdown when Garrett was in there and he put the ball on the ground. Just poor fundamentals.”
RISE AND SHINE: The noon kickoff on Saturday as well as another for WVU’s final home game against Texas on Nov. 20 ensures that the Mountaineers will face a couple of early start times.
Noon kicks at home are one thing, but on the road they can be even more challenging. On Tuesday, Brown was asked for his opinion on early starts away from Morgantown.
“It’s one of those deals where it is what it is,” Brown said. “I like getting home earlier, does that count? You get home earlier. You play a night game on the road, sometimes you’re not getting back until 5 a.m. by the time we pull in here. I just think you’ve got to prepare for it during the week. What I mean by that is, it’s an early start time. Everything is abnormally early when you play those early kicks. I’m not necessarily opposed to them or prefer them at all, it’s tough on the fans, I know that. But we’re not going to spend a whole lot of time talking about it.”