While much of Neal Brown’s press conference on Saturday revolved around the transfer portal and the state of the West Virginia football program, part of that involved the updated roster situation on the defensive line after the departure of Akheem Mesidor last week.
Sure, losing a player of Mesidor’s caliber is never good, but if there was a position the Mountaineers could afford to take a hit, it’s likely the defensive line, and Brown said that the loss doesn’t necessarily put him and the staff in a position to search the NCAA transfer portal for a replacement right away.
“The numbers there are fine, we’ve just got to make sure those guys continue to raise their games,” Brown said. “I don’t think it’s a must where we have to go out and get a D-lineman, I think it’s a wait-and-see on it.”
Brown pointed to the fact that Mesidor had been sitting out of spring practices anyway while recovering from shoulder surgery, and that has allowed several other players to get significant repetitions.
Whether any of them can fill the hole left by Mesidor remains to be seen, and Brown said he would be better suited to make a judgment on a possible addition to the roster after the Gold and Blue spring game on April 23.
“[Former South Charleston standout and Cincinnati transfer] Zeiqui Lawton, he was going to get a ton of reps, we’re going to see,” Brown said. "Eddie [Vesterinen] isn’t out there this spring right now, we hope to get him back to do some drills at the end of it. Jalen Thornton is a guy you hear me mention, I think he continues to get better and this is a huge spring for him. Jordan Jefferson … I feel good about the direction he’s trending. Dante [Stills] gives us some flexibility and we’re keeping him out of the full-tackle stuff.
"Taurus Simmons is a guy we need to come on. Sean Martin, I think this is going to be a big spring for him. He flashed today and did some good things. Going through the spring, the guys that are playing, I think it’s too early to tell. I’ll be able to tell you after 15 practices.”
Depth at O-line
A minor injury along the offensive front also afforded a higher snap volume for some backups, and Brown was pleased with what he saw on that side as well.
Right tackle Brandon Yates missed Saturday’s practice with Brown calling the ailment “nothing serious,” adding that Yates would be expected to return on Tuesday. While all five starters return from last year’s offensive front, the need to build depth there is on the priority list for the WVU staff.
The obvious candidates seem to be redshirt junior Ja’Quay Hubbard, a Virginia transfer, and redshirt sophomore Jordan White. Brown has mentioned them both throughout spring thus far and said Saturday was another good day with more reps available.
“Ja’Quay has really changed his body really since he joined us coming from UVA,” Brown said. “I think he’s growing at that position. The guy played interior offensive line when he was heavier and now that he’s kind of leaned out, the best opportunity for him to help us is at tackle and he has the opportunity to play on both sides. I thought he performed pretty well. He’s still got room to grow. He and Jordan White need to continue to come, and to this point through six practices I’m pleased with how they’re developing.”
Quarterback update
Finally, yes, Brown gave an update on his three-way quarterback battle between redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene, redshirt freshman Will “Goose” Crowder and freshman Nicco Marchiol
“Garrett had a nice day,” Brown began. “Garrett threw the deep ball really well today, that’s what stuck out. Nicco was feast and famine. He’s a high school senior and he went out there and got reps with the ones in Power Five football, and no offense to Hamilton High School, they’re really good, but there’s a little bit of a difference between that and playing against our first group of defenders, so the game is happening fast. I was really proud of him because he threw an interception and he bounced back really well from that and didn’t hang his head, and that was really positive.
"Goose had a long run for a touchdown today on a draw play and I thought he did a good job of moving up in the pocket and hitting some plays down field.”