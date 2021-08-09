West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown pointed out a couple of players who had made significant physical strides during the offseason during a press conference on Friday -- quarterback Jarret Doege and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor.
Both of those players took to the podium as part of player interviews on Monday, and both talked about their commitment to their conditioning.
For Doege, it wasn’t so much about putting on or losing weight as it was about reshaping, something he said he was able to do this offseason.
“It’s maintaining a weight -- I’ve always been around 205, but I used to be around 20% body fat and now I’m below 10,” Doege explained. “So, it’s just eating right -- eating a lot, but maintaining that weight.”
One of the biggest goals of the Mountaineer offense is to register more explosive plays. That means throwing the ball downfield more as well.
So, in addition to solidifying his body, Doege said he’s tried to add strength in an effort to be more comfortable throwing the ball deep and with more velocity.
“It’s being in the weight room, getting stronger in my legs, my core,” Doege said. “I’ve always been able to have a decent spiral on the ball. I’ve always thought I had more spin than a lot of quarterbacks I’ve thrown with. The spin has always been there; the velocity has gotten a lot better.
“I’m throwing the ball well. I’m feeling very confident in my ability to throw it downfield and my receivers as well.”
Mesidor, meanwhile, made a splash at defensive end last season in his freshman year, making five sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. With Darius Stills now playing with the Las Vegas Raiders, Mesidor will make the move inside to nose guard.
With that will be a bigger premium on strength, something that Mesidor said went into his offseason workouts that saw him gain weight and muscle mass.
“Last year I was about 260, I’m already at 275,” Mesidor said. “I think I’m stronger, more powerful and more explosive.”
Even with 15 added pounds, Mesidor said he’s not done bulking up.
“I think I can keep 275,” Mesidor said. “I’d like to work up to 285 because I’m playing the nose and I’ll see double-teams a lot.”
Receivers taking it all in
While on the topic of a more explosive passing game, Doege also dished a bit on his receivers.
“Receivers are receivers, they’re always, ‘Hey, get me the ball,’” Doege said. “But they’ve done a really good job over the summer. I think they caught like 600 balls a day trying to get better and it’s showing out there in camp.”
While that dedication to become more sure-handed was a necessary undertaking for a group that struggled with drops a season ago, this offseason also presented Doege with a better opportunity to establish a rapport with each wideout.
A year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic brought restrictions that wiped out spring practices and forced the team into smaller groups once preseason camp began. This summer, with the restrictions mostly lifted, Doege said he has had the chance to work with each of the receivers equally, something he believes will also pay off once the season arrives.
“So much different this summer. I got to throw to receivers whenever I wanted and kind of throw to all of them,” Doege said. “Last summer we were split up into groups so maybe I got to throw to these two receivers one day then a different two the next day, I never really could make that full connection with all of them.”
Big brother on the line
When Doug Nester transferred from Virginia Tech to West Virginia in December, it gave the Mountaineers a Spring Valley High School lineman, but he wasn’t the only one to arrive in Morgantown ahead of this season.
Tackle Wyatt Milum was the prize recruit as part of a solid 2020 class for Brown and company, and Milum figures to help further solidify some needed depth along the offensive front.
In Nester, Milum finds a familiar mentor to help guide him, one who did the same when the two were still Timberwolves.
“Before our first game at Spring Valley together I told him that he was going to be a guy just like I was and right after our first game he started getting Division I offers,” Nester recalled. “I’ve been trying to calm him down whenever he needs and trying to be a big brother to him like I was in high school.”