West Virginia senior defensive lineman Darius Stills, a Fairmont Senior product and the Big 12’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, announced with a tweet on Saturday that he will forego an extra year of eligibility offered to all fall athletes by the NCAA and declare for the NFL draft.
According to the tweet, Stills does plan to play in a potential bowl game.
Stills, who has 11.5 sacks, 79 tackles and 24.5 tackles for loss in his decorated career, issued the following statement on Twitter:
“Thank you Almost Heaven. Over the last 4 years wearing the old gold & blue has been a dream come true for me and everyone in Mountaineer Nation has made my experience as a Mountaineer unforgettable. Even though the NCAA has granted everyone in college football a free year of eligibility, I would like to announce that I will not be taking that extra year of eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. I will be finishing my career here at West Virginia with the bowl game. Thank you West Virginia & once a Mountaineer always a Mountaineer.”
Who else is done?
Though there have been no other official announcements, several players have hinted on social media that their time in Morgantown may be over as well.
n Backup quarterback Austin Kendall took to Instagram with a picture and a caption that said, “Thankful for the experience. Forever grateful to be a Mountaineer.”
n Receiver TJ Simmons posted three photos from a touchdown he scored against TCU in the team’s last home game, saying, “Didn’t get a senior night in Milan but I can say my last time there was a blast! I love West Virginia!”
n Offensive lineman Michael Brown also took to Twitter, posting a video of himself with fellow linemen. Along with that, Brown said, “This was truly the best three years of my life, friends who are now considered brothers. Just a lil tribute to how much you guys mean to me.” The Daily Anthenaeum has also reported that Brown will leave.
Bowl talk
On Thursday, Boston College announced it would opt out of playing in a bowl game, despite being bowl eligible, and on Friday Pitt followed suit. The country is still very much in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and more teams are bound to decline bowl invitations as well.
During his Zoom press conference on Tuesday, WVU coach Neal Brown was asked about the possibility of playing in a bowl game. To say the least, he was all for it.
“Yeah, we’ll discuss those things with the players, but as a staff and as a head coach, we’d be excited about playing and I feel confident our guys would too,” Brown said. “An opportunity to play in the postseason, that’s the reason you come to college. The big thing for them is just being able to go home and see their families, decompress a little bit and then come back and get back into testing protocol.”
A lot changed after Tuesday with the program announcing on Thursday a shutdown until Dec. 17 due to a rash of positive cases and the resulting contact tracing. That included the cancellation of the team’s scheduled regular-season finale against Oklahoma.
But on Friday, the program tweeted a video message from Brown in which he seemed to double down on the idea of playing a bowl game when talking about this year’s senior class.
“I hate that they’re not going to experience their last home game here at Mountaineer Field,” Brown said. “That they’re not going to hear the crowd cheer them on and feel the appreciation when their name is called on Senior Day.
“But they’re not done yet. This team isn’t done yet. Our plan is to finish this difficult 2020 season in the right way.”
The right decision
Though all involved seem to agree that the week — as well the year — has been a tough and long one, Brown praised the ultimate decision to cancel Saturday’s scheduled game.
“Tough day yesterday, it’s been a tough last nine months,” he said. “There’s no doubt that our medical team made the right decision — a hard decision — but the right decision for the safety and well-being of our student athletes.”
As the process of determining which seniors will leave and which may come back sorts itself out, Brown took one last moment to praise the entire group.
“I hate it most of all for our senior class, a senior class that’s meant a great deal to me personally, that’s made a huge difference in our program,” Brown said. “A group that’s persevered through a coaching change, that’s bought into the culture of the program we’re building and a senior class that’s going to make a huge difference in Mountaineer football moving forward.”