MORGANTOWN — It wasn’t just the dominant performance that was different when it came to the West Virginia defense on Saturday.
Several adjustments were made to the defensive lineup prior to the 65-7 win over Towson, and it was a case of so far, so good.
As WVU head coach Neal Brown hinted at earlier in the week, Bluefield product Sean Martin made his first career start at defensive end. Also, Jasir Cox and Lance Dixon switched positions with Cox moving from spear to will linebacker and Dixon vice versa. Both were listed as the backup on the team’s pregame depth chart.
All the movement came in response to a lackluster performance in last week’s 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas. Saturday’s results were encouraging, with WVU allowing just 180 yards and not allowing a first down until the final moments of the first half.
“Sean Martin started, and he earned that — he earned the right to be a captain as well,” Brown said. “And playing Lance to the field, I think that better suits his skill set. We’ve done that some in certain packages but we’re going to go ahead and flip it and do that. He’s got length, he’s better in space.
“We felt like Jasir can help us more at the will spot. [Linebacker] Exree [Loe] got the start and he earned that opportunity. We feel like Jasir can come in and do that.”
It was a day on which numerous players got game experience and more repetitions. While the Mountaineers had Towson outmatched in terms of personnel, the resulting film could go a long way in determining who plays moving forward in all facets of the game.
“Really what you’re looking for is who plays fast on film,” Brown said. “That’s what you want to judge. Who can handle the elements and who can get lined up, who does what they’re coached to do and can make plays in competitive environments? We’ll judge on that. More for backups or for who maybe can help us in special teams as far as who is moving up and maybe earning some playing time.
“You want to see if they can line up and can execute what they’re being coached to do and can they make plays in competitive situations without coaches out there in practice. You’ve got fans in the stands and they’re on TV and all that stuff, sometimes it’s too big for them. But I thought we had some guys that did a nice job.”
HALL OF A DAY: Saturday’s win proved to be a nice backdrop for the 32nd class of the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame.
Eight new inductees were honored on Saturday including Donna Abbott (women’s basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track and field), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Geno Smith (football), Marsha Beasley (rifle coach), Marilee Hohmann (rifle) and Kevin Jones (men’s basketball).
Smith, Austin and Jones all missed the festivities as the group was inducted prior to Saturday’s game and then honored in the end zone between the first and second quarters. Bailey attended, receiving a warm welcome from Mountaineer fans.
Quick hits
- In addition to the newest WVU Hall of Fame class being introduced on Saturday, men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins was also introduced fresh off his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame last week. Huggins was greeted by a rousing ovation from the fans with 12:59 remaining in the second quarter.
- C.J. Donaldson’s first-quarter, 82-yard touchdown run was the longest scoring run by a Mountaineer ball carrier since Leddie Brown ripped off an 87-yard touchdown jaunt against Kansas on Oct. 17, 2020.
- D’Ago Hunter’s 96-yard kick return touchdown marked the 12th time in Neal Brown’s tenure that an opponent scored either a defensive or special teams touchdown. That compares to just four such scores by the Mountaineers in that same time frame.
- Senior defensive lineman Dante Stills made a sack late in the second half, accounting for all his countable production on Saturday. However, with the sack and resulting tackle for loss, Stills moved to within one TFL of the all-time WVU record held by linebacker Grant Wiley at 47.5.
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton ended his day with a relatively quiet 47 yards on four catches after piling up 20 receptions for 249 yards and four touchdowns in WVU’s first two games. Those 20 catches were the most through two games since Bailey (22) and Austin (21) in the 2012 season.
- With WVU’s win on Saturday, the Mountaineers improved to 23-0 all-time against FCS opponents.