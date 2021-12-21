MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege isn’t looking back and he’s not looking ahead either.
To hear the Mountaineer signal-caller tell it, his focus remains in the present and the task at hand.
That task is a ruggedly tough Minnesota defense as WVU prepares to take on the Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tuesday in Phoenix. Kickoff is slated for 10:15 p.m. with the game airing on ESPN.
Certainly the Minnesota defense warrants the attention of Doege and everyone else involved in the WVU offensive game plan. But for Doege, that focus is even more notable.
Ahead, Doege faces a decision -- whether to return for another season at WVU, to leave or even to transfer once the season is out. Behind him is a Liberty Bowl performance last season that, despite a Mountaineer win, Doege would just as soon forget, and largely has.
Doege was benched in the second half of the bowl game against Army in favor of then-backup Austin Kendall, who led two second-half touchdown drives to overcome an 11-point deficit.
Doege was asked about both his pending decision and his bowl performance a year ago. He was equally dismissive of both.
“I haven’t really got to the decision yet, I’m just going to focus on the bowl game and see what happens after,” Doege said. “Didn’t want to really make this whole thing about me, wanted to make it about going and winning the bowl game.”
And as for last year’s bowl performance?
“I think I put that one behind me a long time ago,” Doege said. “I’m going to go into this game, prepare like I usually prepare, go in there with a great mindset -- a mindset to win the football game.”
While the future decision is ultimately Doege’s, any kind of repeat of the Liberty Bowl performance would obviously affect everyone. However, coach Neal Brown believes that this time around, normalcy and experience will help his quarterback.
“He did not play very well, he would take full ownership over that too, but our season was so odd last year at the end,” Brown said. “We played one game over a six-week period and the pass game is such a rhythm deal, and then we had the shutdown with COVID too, we were out of the facility for about 10 days.
“While we were out on the road as coaches they had four different throwing sessions to keep in rhythm, I think that will be helpful. But he’s got to go out and perform. Last year was odd -- I’m not making excuses for him -- he didn’t play very well but we didn’t play very well at all offensively. We had a bunch of dropped balls too, but I think we’ve done a better job this year of staying in rhythm and we’re not having to deal with the same issues we dealt with last year.”
COACHING TRANSITION: As soon as the bowl matchup was announced, a potentially awkward situation developed as Kirk Ciarrocca, who was serving as an offensive analyst on West Virginia’s staff, was rumored to be accepting the offensive coordinator position with Minnesota.
A few days later, that rumor became reality, reuniting Ciarrocca with Golden Gophers coach PJ Fleck and putting him in a position he’d held on Minnesota’s staff before.
Brown addressed the situation before it could come up in a recent press conference, saying communication between himself, Ciarrocca and Fleck helped make the process as smooth as possible. He added that to his knowledge, Ciarrocca would not coach in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
“Kirk spent the season here as an analyst and he was a huge help to us, he’s one of the people I’m probably closest with in the industry, and he worked with PJ both at Western Michigan and at Minnesota as his offensive coordinator,” Brown said. “I think it’s important for our fans and everybody to know there was a time period between our last game and the bowl announcement, I think a week, and within that week is when Minnesota and Kirk finalized the deal for him to return and that was done before the bowl announcements were made and I was supportive. I think it’s a great fit for coach Fleck, I think it’s a great fit for Kirk to return there.
“When the bowl announcements got announced, we talked -- Kirk and I talked and then Coach Fleck and I talked. It’s odd. We both felt like it needed to be about our players, both the Minnesota players and the West Virginia players, and so my understanding is that Kirk’s not going to go to Arizona and he’s not going to coach in the bowl game and I’m supportive of that.”