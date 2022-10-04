After Saturday’s 38-20 loss at Texas, West Virginia coach Neal Brown said he was growing tired of having to talk about dropped passes, which have been a theme in poor Mountaineer performances in recent seasons.
Yet it was certainly a talking point again on Tuesday as Brown held his weekly press conference.
Brown was asked about the specifics of why drops were an issue against the Longhorns.
“If you go back and watch, we probably had seven drops in the game and six were by wideouts,” Brown said. “The timing was fine, that really wasn’t an issue. It comes down to fundamental errors. There’s going to be a certain percentage -- I always talk about you want to catch 90% of catchable balls. There’s going to be times where you do everything right and for whatever reason you just don’t make the catch. But you need to catch 90-plus-% of your balls. Obviously, seven [drops] is not catching 90%.
“When you go back and look, what are the reasons? Well, some of them were straight fundamental issues, fundamental things like having your hands high, having your hands out front. When you come out of a break, a bad habit is having your hands down. A lot of our drops aren’t necessarily hand-eye coordination issues, they’re hand-placement and fundamental issues.”
Drops have cost quarterback JT Daniels but Brown said the team’s signal-caller has remained supportive.
“Not a whole lot bothers him,” Brown said. “It just kind of rolls off of him. He handles it better than I do, probably.”
As far as the solution, Brown said it’s on the guys in the wideout room. For Daniels, the only option is to continue what he’s done thus far.
“It’s really not something he can help with,” Brown said. “He’s just got to continue to trust and deliver the ball where it’s supposed to be. Catching balls comes down to this: it’s a repetition. You’ve got to continue to rep it. You’ve got to correct the mistakes and continue to put them in situations in practice where they have an opportunity to utilize the skills you’re working on.
“I wish there was a magic button. I wish there was something JT could help with. It’s really not. It’s just about repetitions, catching balls, making sure our hands are in the right spot and doing it in practice and then doing it in a game-like situation.”
Secondary issues
Outside of catching footballs, Brown’s biggest priority during this semi-bye week -- the Mountaineers host Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 13 -- is figuring out a secondary that was torched again on Saturday.
“We’ve got to figure out what our best pieces are back there,” Brown said. “Are there other people we can play that we haven’t given an opportunity yet? Are there guys that played in the second half that maybe need to play more? Those are things we’ll try to evaluate in depth [on Tuesday and Wednesday].”
There are some obvious candidates and Brown spoke of two on Tuesday -- sophomore Andrew Wilson-Lamp and freshman Mumu Bin-Wahad. Both, as well as nearly everyone else listed as a defensive back on the roster, saw time on Saturday at Texas, and on a night when positives were tough to find, the two did a few things that impressed.
“I thought both of them did some positive things in the game for their first action against Power Five talent,” Brown said. “I thought both of them also did some things that hurt us as well. They did play and I think they both showed signs of potentially being able to help us there, so we’ll continue to give them opportunities. Those are two guys that are going to get long looks today and tomorrow.”
Donaldson out
Freshman running back CJ Donaldson, who was carted off in a worrisome scene in the third quarter, is officially out for the Baylor game next Thursday. Brown said Donaldson is in the team’s concussion protocol.
Donaldson isn’t the only player on the team’s injury report but was the only one -- other than senior cornerback Charles Woods, who has been out since the first half of the Pitt game in the season opener -- that Brown listed by name. Brown would go on to say Donaldson was one of four players who were thought to suffer a concussion in Saturday’s game and vowed to give further updates later in the week.
“We got beat up pretty good in that game,” Brown said. “I don’t want to comment on anyone else until later in the week. We had some significant injuries.”