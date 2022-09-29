Much has been made about the performance of West Virginia’s experienced offensive line, and right in the middle of it, literally, is center Zach Frazier, who continues to draw the rave reviews of the Mountaineer coaching staff.
“Assignment wise, he was perfect, he graded out at 100%,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said of Frazier’s performance in the team’s 33-10 win at Virginia Tech last week. “He had almost double-digit knockdowns. He’s playing at a really high level. I know it’s sometimes hard for fans to really get a good understanding of what the center’s role is, but he’s playing at a really, really high level.”
Those kinds of sentiments have largely been the norm since Frazier was thrust into the starting lineup as a true freshman in 2020. He earned freshman All-American honors that year and continued his growth last season. The Fairmont Senior product earned second-team All-Big 12 honors after last season and was a first-team pick in the preseason.
But to Brown’s point, Frazier's contributions can often be overlooked after the ball is snapped. Yet, Brown said it’s difficult to overstate all the things Frazier is giving the team’s upstart offense.
“We put a lot of responsibility on him and from an identification standpoint he’s really well prepared so we spend a lot of time with him on how we’re going to [identify in] the run game and how we want to pick up the blitzes this week,” Brown said. “He’s really an intelligent football player. What he does is, he’s really strong and we can man some things with him that a lot of other teams can’t. Where they’re having to double, we can man, which allows us some opportunities with guards and tackles to double. That’s in pass protection and in the run game. And he wins a lot of one-on-ones. There’s 22 players on the field but it’s really decided by a lot of one-on-ones and he wins his one-on-ones a lot.”
RUN STOPPERS: The 200 rushing yards Kansas racked up against West Virginia in a 55-42 overtime Jayhawks victory earlier in the season is beginning to look more and more like an anomaly.
Since then, the Mountaineers have yielded just 117 combined yards in blowout wins over Towson and Virginia Tech. That included just 35 markers at Tech.
The last two performances have been closer to the standard, according to WVU coaches.
“I thought we just played to what we’re capable of doing,” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “And yeah, the scheme has something to do with it. When you have time, whatever scheme it is, when you know the bulk of what’s coming then the preparation is obviously a little better. I think that’s what we’re capable of doing and that’s our expectation as coaches of the guys and how we played. Consistency is the key for this group.”
That fact wasn’t lost on Mountaineer players.
“I would say after the Kansas game we put a lot more preparation in,” bandit Jared Bartlett said. “When you play a game like that and that’s the outcome, what happens is you go back to the drawing board and consider why the game went wrong.”
MATTER OF TRUST: Just as Frazier’s performances go beyond stats, so too does the play of Georgia transfer quarterback JT Daniels thus far, according to offensive guard James Gmiter.
He was asked about Daniels’ pre-snap adjustments on Tuesday and said some of those calls have been crucial to the team’s success thus far.
“Having that freedom and having a quarterback smart enough to do that is a big step for a Power Five program,” Gmiter said. “Not a lot of people can pick apart a defense like that in a live situation and know when to flip it and make the correct call.
“There was a play [against Virginia Tech] where we had seven guys on the right side of the ball and he flipped it to the opposite play and it made a huge difference. In the past we’ve never done that. We would’ve run the play into seven guys and been outnumbered four to three. It wouldn’t have worked. But having that from [offensive coordinator] Graham [Harrell] and JT, it takes a lot of stress off us.”
Gmiter said such calls have endeared Daniels to the team’s veteran offensive line and that trust between the unit and the team’s signal caller has led to big plays and performances.
“In the game, he’ll see it and tell us and we won’t think twice about it,” Gmiter said. “Whenever he suggests something, we do it because we know he’s smart enough to pick it up.”