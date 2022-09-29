Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

l Zach Frazier JT Daniels

WVU center Zach Frazier (54) blocks a Virginia Tech defensive lineman as quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a pass in the Mountaineers' win on Sept. 22.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

Much has been made about the performance of West Virginia’s experienced offensive line, and right in the middle of it, literally, is center Zach Frazier, who continues to draw the rave reviews of the Mountaineer coaching staff.

“Assignment wise, he was perfect, he graded out at 100%,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said of Frazier’s performance in the team’s 33-10 win at Virginia Tech last week. “He had almost double-digit knockdowns. He’s playing at a really high level. I know it’s sometimes hard for fans to really get a good understanding of what the center’s role is, but he’s playing at a really, really high level.”

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.