MORGANTOWN -- As it did Tuesday, the Mountaineer football team started Thursday’s practice session with Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” cascading down from the speakers high above the field as WVU continues to have some fun with the fan anthem of rival Pitt, which is West Virginia’s Sept. 1 season opener.

Though the Mountaineers wore in “uppers” (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts), Thursday’s practice featured only minimal contact. The physicality of the drills will ramp up considerably in a couple of days when the players don full pads.