MORGANTOWN -- As it did Tuesday, the Mountaineer football team started Thursday’s practice session with Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” cascading down from the speakers high above the field as WVU continues to have some fun with the fan anthem of rival Pitt, which is West Virginia’s Sept. 1 season opener.
Though the Mountaineers wore in “uppers” (helmets, shoulder pads and shorts), Thursday’s practice featured only minimal contact. The physicality of the drills will ramp up considerably in a couple of days when the players don full pads.
West Virginia does not practice Friday and returns to workouts Saturday morning.
The first three days of WVU’s preseason camp were pretty robust, but the plan for day four was to go a little lighter. That proved to be a good idea for all involved, because the temperature on the field quickly hit 90 degrees and just kept going up.
With the shorter practice session, though, West Virginia’s players didn’t seem too stressed by the heat. The only Mountaineer who visited the trainer during the first hour of practice that was open to the media was wide receiver Sam James, who had a contact problem and had to have help inserting a new one.
Brown back to work
It wasn’t an injury but an illness that kept WVU cornerback coach ShaDon Brown out of camp for the first two days.
Brown and his entire family came down with COVID-19 after a vacation a couple of weeks ago, and the coach said the coronavirus hit him pretty good.
“It’s my 20th year in football, and it’s the first time I’ve missed the start of camp,” stated West Virginia’s second-year assistant. “I’m back healthy now and feeling good.”
Brown returned to practice on Wednesday and, like everyone, he battled through the heat on Thursday.
One of the drills he was leading Thursday was a tackling circuit in which everyone on the team stopped by his station to work on the fundamentals of bringing down a ball carrier.
Included in that instruction were guys who normally don’t tackle a lot, like quarterbacks and specialists, but if the situation arises, they need to get an opponent on the ground to minimize a big gain.
“It’s always good for us to cross train. Coach [Neal] Brown is big on that,” noted ShaDon Brown. “It gives those guys a chance to keep themselves healthy if they do have to make a tackle. You never know when it could happen. It can change a game if we give up a bad play, but then if we go get it down, we live to play another snap.
“The good thing is our kids take it seriously.”
Did any of the quarterbacks or specialists distinguish themselves with their tackling ability?
“It’s definitely wasn’t [quarterback] J.T. Daniels, I’ll tell you that,” Brown laughed.
As for the specialists, it was a mixed bag.
“[Placekicker] Casey Legg had a decent one today,” the coach said.
And freshman Australian punter Oliver Straw?
“I’ll wait and see,” smiled Brown.
Besides tackling and turnover drills, West Virginia also had an area where its big men learned to take the football and tuck it away, while someone tried to strip it, just in case they ever found themselves running with the football.
Working on returns
A good chunk of the early portion of Thursday’s practice was spent working on special teams, which included both punt return and kickoff return.
WVU’s two most sure-handed receivers, Sam James and Preston Fox, rotated as punt returners, while on kickoff returns, James was joined deep by Jeremiah Aaron, Davis Mallinger and Andrew Wilson-Lamp.
Surprise backfield help
West Virginia’s running back position has gained a somewhat unexpected addition this preseason -- C.J. Donaldson.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound true freshman from Miami saw action as both a receiver and tight end at Gulliver Prep, where he caught 92 passes for 1,409 yards during his junior and senior seasons.
WVU listed him as a tight end when it signed him last December and initially envisioned using him much like he was in high school, as a hybrid-type tight end/receiver.
But after Donaldson arrived in Morgantown, the Mountaineer coaches decided to try him at running back. Part of the reason for that was to add depth to a position that has just three other scholarship players (Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson and Jaylen Anderson), and the other part is, despite his big body, Donaldson has the good ball skills that could make him a nice weapon either handing it or throwing it to him.
West Virginia running back coach Chad Scott is encouraged by what he’s seen of Donaldson’s transition.
“He’s been impressive,” said Scott of Donaldson. “He’s a very smart kid and has great versatility.
“We weren’t sure necessarily how he would respond [to the move], but he’s been very open to it,” added WVU’s fourth-year running back coach. “He said, ‘Coach, I’m just a ballplayer. Just put the ball in my hands, and I’m good.’ It’s been impressive to see how well he’s picked up the position. He’s done a phenomenal job studying the offense. We’re throwing him into the fire, and these last two days he’s gotten a lot of reps.
“Right now we don’t want to overload him, but eventually he’ll be a kid that can play running back, can be a hybrid and also can flex out wide. Kids who can do all that are hard to find, and we’ve got a gem in him.”
Back for a visit
A couple of former Mountaineer All-Americans were at practice Thursday.
Darius Stills (2017-2020) spent most of his time watching his old group, the defensive line, which features his younger brother Dante.
Taking a close look at the WVU secondary was Aaron Beasley, who followed his days as a consensus All-American cornerback at WVU (1992-95) with a nine-year NFL career after being a third-round draft choice of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1996.