MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown announced West Virginia’s award winners through the first two weeks during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, and while the recipients weren’t necessarily surprising based on play thus far, one might have been unexpected, at least at the beginning of the season.
Junior-college transfer Jackie Matthews has emerged from a positional battle with Daryl Porter and has been a difference maker through two games this year, earning the team’s top defensive player award.
Porter earned the job at corner, but Matthews has made an impact anyway, appearing at safety and at corner in nickel and dime packages. His play has certainly made an impression on the WVU coaches.
“Through two games he’s been our best tackler, he’s played with the most energy, he’s played with an edge -- I really like what Jackie’s doing on the defensive side of the ball,” Brown said.
Matthews came into Morgantown before the 2020 season and appeared in all 10 games a year ago. He arrived with quite a list of accomplishments behind him at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, where he was named a first-team All-American after recording 52 tackles, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown in 2019.
After losing the positional battle to Porter, Matthews’ versatility earned him an opportunity and he’s certainly made the most of it.
“He’s got some flexibility and that’s one of the things that really drew us to him in junior college, because at Gulf Coast Community College he played it all,” Brown said. “He played everything -- boundary safety, he played free safety, he played nickel, he played corner -- and so he’s kind of doing it all for us now too.
“We always talk about that you earn what you get and he’s earning more playing time, so we’re working on figuring out how to get him in the game. He’s defeated blocks on the perimeter better than anybody on our team so far, so we’re finding reps for him because he’s earned them.”
JAMES CATCHING BACK ON: Wideout Sam James took home the top offensive player award and is off to a stellar start this season.
James came into preseason camp as a big question mark after struggling at times a year ago following a breakout freshman campaign in 2019, when he led the team in receptions (69) and receiving yards (677). So far this season, James has made eight grabs for 120 yards and has two of the team’s four receiving touchdowns.
Brown credited James’ commitment to improvement for his early-season success.
“He got pressed into duty, he was our go-to receiver in 2019 ... he wasn’t ready for it, but that was what we need him to be and he had some big successes, but he also had some moments that were tough to overcome,” Brown said. “Then last year, a little bit of a mixed bag. Now, the great lesson for him and really the people on our team is that his investment has been so high that he’s reaping the benefits.
"He’s just worked. He’s always had speed and he’s always had talent; now over the last nine, nine-and-a-half months, his investment has been extremely high and it’s starting to show up on game days.’
BACKING UP LEDDIE: Starting running back Leddie Brown has struggled to find running room through two games, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry.
In the team’s season-opening 30-24 loss to Maryland, Brown was the only WVU back to get carries with backup Tony Mathis injured and true freshman Justin Johnson appearing in his first game. That changed Saturday against Long Island as Johnson ran 10 times for 42 yards and Mathis seven times for 20 yards.
Neal Brown said he saw some good and bad out of both backups, and that this week would be the decider in terms of which is in line for carries when Leddie Brown gets a much-needed breather.
“Tony earned them in fall camp, he’s coming back off of a minor injury ... I thought he was rusty,” Neal Brown said. “Missed two big runs, but he had a couple of quality runs too. I thought Justin for his first college action was OK. He had one really good blitz pickup, he had two really good runs, he had a couple of runs he’d probably like to have back. I thought there was some flashes there.
"I thought Justin was a little antsy, Tony was a little rusty. We’ll figure out who’s going to get those secondary carries by how they do in practice this week.”
BIG 12 ADDITIONS: During the press conference, Neal Brown was also asked about conference realignment and his reaction to last week’s news that BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston had been extended, and then accepted, invitations into the Big 12 Conference.
In short, Brown didn’t have one.
“I’m going to give you a kind of boring answer: I haven’t really thought about it,” he said. “It really doesn’t affect anything we’re doing here and now. We’re so engrained in trying to get better as a football team and trying to win games, so you really don’t think about it.
"Our schedule’s not going to change this year, it’s probably not going to change next year. As somebody that deals with this age bracket, if it doesn’t affect them here and now, it really doesn’t matter. So, that’s kind of how we’ve tackled it.”