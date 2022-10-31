Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Reesesmithtcu

WVU receiver Reese Smith looks for running room after making a catch against TCU Saturday in Morgantown.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN -- More thoughts, notes and observations from West Virginia's 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Saturday.

n The Horned Frogs were not afraid to run back kickoffs. With an outstanding record of historical success in returning kicks for scores, Derius Davis ran back three WVU kicks, including one that was a couple of yards deep in the end zone. West Virginia did a good job in coverage, allowing a total of only 68 yards on those three returns.