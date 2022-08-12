Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton(7)Maryland

WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton goes airborne after making a catch in the 2021 season opener at Maryland, a 30-24 Mountaineer loss.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

For the second straight season, WVU will open the football season on the road in a rivalry game.

Last year, that trip resulted in a 30-24 loss at Maryland. This season, coaches and players are obviously hoping for better when the Mountaineers visit Pitt at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Acrisure Stadium -- formerly Heinz Field -- in Pittsburgh.

