MANHATTAN, Kan. — After the way last week’s game went, the West Virginia University defense was out to prove a point Saturday against Kansas State.
Against Texas Tech a week ago in Morgantown, the Mountaineers were blown out early as the Red Raiders ran away with a 38-17 win. The loss hurt just like any other, but the Mountaineer defense is a prideful bunch and took offense to just how easily TTU made it look at times.
That wasn’t going to happen again if WVU could help it, and it was the defense — specifically cornerback Hakeem Bailey — who came up with an interception near the goal line to seal a 24-20 win at the Wildcats’ expense.
“That guy was open,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “I think we got some pressure on him. That’s a route that we’ve had trouble with in the past, not only here but at Troy, so they got us in a good look. They made a good call and the ball just hung up. Bailey went in and made a play.
“My initial thoughts when the ball was in the air, because I saw it was going to 83 [K-State receiver Dalton Schoen], and I knew that would be the kind of guy they would go to. I saw him break free and I’m happy we got it. There has been a lot this year that hasn’t gone our way, so we were due.”
Bailey said he had a hunch K-State would be looking for Schoen on a deep pass and that he just had to strain and make a play to get the win.
“I knew 83 was their guy — he’s one of their top receivers,” Bailey said. “I knew they were going to try to take a chance and score a touchdown, and it was second down. They were going to take a shot, [ran] a hitch-and-go, then I caught up to the ball.”
The end result is obviously what West Virginia wanted, but Saturday did not get off to the start the Mountaineers were hoping for. After WVU couldn’t do anything with its first possession, Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson hit Schoen for a 68-yard touchdown pass on the Wildcats’ first play from scrimmage. It was reminiscent of the start last week against Texas Tech, but West Virginia was determined to not let that happen again.
“It was just one play,” Bailey said. “We had a whole game to go and just take it play by play.”
WVU did just that. The Mountaineers held K-State to 421 total yards, with just 122 of those coming on the ground. More important than yardage totals, of course, are low point totals. K-State’s 20 points were the least for the Wildcats since scoring 12 in an Oct. 5 loss at Baylor.
West Virginia sophomore linebacker Josh Chandler said after the way last week went down, the defense needed to have a big game at K-State and came through.
“We had to redeem ourselves,” Chandler said. “We were completely embarrassed last week — there ain’t no ifs, ands or buts about it. We knew Texas Tech was a fast-paced offense, but it looked like we weren’t even out there sometimes. We were completely motivated to come in.
“We had two good days of practice — we had a good Tuesday and we had a great Wednesday. Wednesday was probably our best practice throughout the entire season. That’s all on the coaches. The coaches did that, scheduled it a certain way and put us in the right places. This one goes to the coaches.”
TOUCHDOWN MACHINE
Graduate transfer receiver George Campbell had five catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns for WVU against the Wildcats. Campbell hasn’t gotten the ball all that often this season, but when he does, good things tend to happen. His two touchdowns Saturday gave him six total for the season. That makes six touchdowns on 14 receptions for the former Florida State Seminole.
NOT GOOD FOR NORWOOD
Senior safety Josh Norwood made a leaping interception — the first interception of his career — in the second quarter, but his day got significantly worse almost immediately.
Norwood’s landing on the play was awkward and he was clearly hurt. He did not return to the field Saturday, and after the game Brown said the outlook on the injury was not good but did not offer any specifics. Brown said he expects to update Norwood’s status on Tuesday at his weekly press conference in Morgantown.