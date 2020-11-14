MORGANTOWN — With the way WVU’s defense performed during Saturday’s 24-6 win over TCU, the team didn’t really need a safety net.
But as its last line of defense, the Mountaineers safety group continued to shine brightly.
Free safety Alonzo Addae, cat safety Sean Mahone and spear Tykee Smith each made pivotal plays at pivotal moments and keyed the Mountaineers to another dominant performance and home win.
Combined, the three players finished with 21 tackles, four pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Smith started things, making three big hits on TCU’s opening drive in helping halt a march that reached the West Virginia 35-yard line before ending in a punt. That set up a 99-yard march by the Mountaineer offense that put the team on top for good right from the start.
Smith added an interception at the Mountaineer 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter as a final exclamation point.
Mahone’s fumble recovery on a muffed punt early in the fourth quarter set up a 38-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jarret Doege to TJ Simmons that provided a dagger and the final scoring margin.
And Addae was his normal self, breaking up two passes as TCU completed just two throws that went for more than 17 yards.
“That group in the middle there — Tykee, Sean and Alonzo, I think they play at a high level,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “I think Tykee Smith is a player, he can play anywhere and I think he’s special at that position. Sean Mahone has been really good here the last three weeks and Alonzo for playing that position for the first time continues to get better.”
Smith in particular has continued to draw rave reviews from the Mountaineer coaching staff and, as a sophomore, was named a captain for Saturday’s game.
He was a talking point for Brown more than once on Saturday.
“I don’t think he’s getting talked about enough,” Brown said. “I think he could potentially be as good at his position as anyone in our league.”
Mixing it up
It was certainly a different look out of WVU’s offense, especially early on Saturday.
There was the use of a muddle huddle and a plethora or pre-snap motion and formational adjustments, and it seemed to put the Horned Frogs on their heels.
“They did a great job of moving their formations around and, to be honest with you, our kids didn’t handle it very well,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said.
It all led to touchdown drives on West Virginia’s first two possessions, and from the outset it was going to be hard for TCU to claw its way back with the way the Mountaineers were swarming on defense.
Slow starts on offense have been a problem for WVU this season, but the offense pounded out a 15-play, 99-yard drive, taking more than seven minutes off the clock in its first possession. From that moment on, the bar had been set.
“I thought we set the tone early,” Brown said. “We started fast, which is something we’ve been working on and we’ve been better, but to go 99 yards right out of the gate — the game was still in question for a long time, but we took control of the game right there.”
High numbers for Loe
In getting the nod at the will linebacker position for the injured Josh Chandler-Semedo, junior Exree Loe was thrust into a fairly important spot against a team as run-heavy as any in the Big 12.
Loe responded in a big way, making 12 tackles to finish behind only Tony Fields for the most on the team.
Fields and Chandler-Semedo have formed a bond and a chemistry in working together on the second level of the team’s defense, but Fields’ confidence in Loe to be able to fill in never wavered.
“Ever since I met Ex he’s always been ready to go,” Fields said. “It’s not really a big dropoff losing Josh and having Ex come in because Ex is ready. Ex has always been ready and hopefully next year for this team he can make even more snaps.”
Break in the schedule
The end of Saturday’s game marked the end of West Virginia’s run of five games in five weeks of Big 12 play.
No other team in the conference embarked on such a run and, to its credit, WVU finished the stretch 3-2. Although Saturday’s win may have given the team some momentum moving forward, Brown said no one is in a big hurry to use it just yet.
“We’re headed into this bye week and I think everybody in our program is kind of ready to take a breath,” Brown admitted.
WVU’s next game is Nov. 28 at home against Oklahoma.