Time flies, and believe it or not, West Virginia is coming to the end of its daunting stretch of five games in five weeks, the longest stretch of consecutive game weeks found anywhere in the Big 12 this season.
The Mountaineers are 2-2 so far in that stretch, with a contest against TCU scheduled for noon Saturday in Morgantown. The game will be televised by Fox.
Beyond that mercifully comes a bye week and then a home contest against Oklahoma and a road trip to play Iowa State to finish up the season.
So, heading into the final step of what has been the Big 12’s most grueling meat grinder, are the Mountaineers feeling it?
“We’re showing some signs,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “It’s a long stretch, especially when you didn’t have the full summer and all that kind of stuff to get ready for it. We’ve got the longest stretch of anybody in our league. We managed some practice time last week, the election deal [all NCAA football teams had last Tuesday off for the election] probably helped us in that fashion. We’ll manage some practice time today and tomorrow, but it won’t be an excuse. It’s not going to be a factor in the game.”
Brown went on to point out that for a largely young roster, this is the first time several of his players have been through a stretch like this.
But the common theme from Brown and his staff is a determination not to let it become a factor against a tough Horned Frogs team (3-3 overall, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) on Saturday.
“Four in a row, five in a row … yeah, you have to look at it,” WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “Maybe there’s things — this area of practice, things we may normally do on a Tuesday or Wednesday — that we may need to look at doing different. Those are things that you think about and you adjust as you go just depending on how your roster handles that five-game stretch, but that’s just football.”
nnn
During Saturday’s television broadcast of West Virginia’s 17-13 loss at Texas, it was pointed out that WVU play-calling duties shifted from Brown to offensive coordinator Gerad Parker once the team entered the red zone.
But that may not be entirely accurate.
The situation — according to Brown — isn’t nearly that structured, and though both call plays at different points during the game, it’s much more based on feel and situations than the geography of the line of scrimmage.
“He calls some of the plays, I call some of them,” Brown said. “I’ve got the final say, so any of the bad ones, blame me.
“For the most part I call them and he definitely has some say in some situational football. We talk about it while the defense is out there sometimes. I’ll say, ‘Hey, this is kind of what I’m thinking, have this ready,’ or, ‘Hey, have a drive-starter ready,’ or, ‘Hey, I want to go tempo, you just take it.’ It’s kind of back and forth and really everybody in the offensive staff room has a say in what we’re doing. But he definitely does, he calls some of the plays. Sometimes it’s situational, sometimes it’s not.
“It’s really not a super scientific deal.”
nnn
While play-calling designations are largely based on the flow of the game, so are fourth-down decisions.
Brown made a few crucial ones against the Longhorns, specifically two in the fourth quarter in which the Mountaineers came up empty on both.
In all fairness, the first one — a fourth-and-1 from the Texas 16 — gave the Longhorns the ball back with 11:24 remaining where a field goal could have cut the score to 17-16. Then the second empty fourth-and-1, this one from the Texas 8-yard line, could have theoretically given WVU the lead with 4:44 left instead of giving it back to the Longhorns for good.
But Brown has been consistent on being aggressive on fourth downs and he said that will continue moving forward.
“The overall philosophy is we’re going to try to be aggressive,” Brown said. “We felt like we had good plays and those are plays we practiced for those situations. You’re going to have to score touchdowns in the red zone in this league and I think that’s the game that would’ve played out on Saturday also if we were able to convert that.
“We really would like to run the ball in that situation, on at least one of those. The first play we had a pass play that we really felt good about and we would’ve called that even if we were running the ball effectively. We had exactly what we wanted on that. The second one was a yard or less, would’ve ran it, we ran a [run-pass option] where the quarterback had an option. He threw it, which I don’t blame him, but if we had been running the ball a little more effectively we probably would’ve taken that option off.”