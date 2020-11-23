Early-season losses to Kansas State and Iowa State may have taken Oklahoma out of the College Football Playoff hunt, but those losses didn’t seem to take the playoff-caliber football out of Oklahoma.
While the Sooners’ record (6-2 overall, 5-2 Big 12 Conference) may not quite be up to snuff with recent seasons, some of the numbers are even better.
An offense that is back to its explosive self, a defense that is perhaps among the best OU has had and a team that is surging in confidence, riding a five-game win streak into Morgantown — that’s West Virginia’s problem this week. Kickoff at Milan Puskar Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and the game will air on ABC.
This Sooners team may not be in contention for a national championship, but the preparation job is just as daunting, according to Mountaineer coach Neal Brown.
“I think they’re [playing like a] top four [team],” Brown said. “If you look at teams at the top of the rankings right now, they all have the ability to rush the passer without blitzing and they really clog you up in the run game and they’re not different.”
That’s right. Off the top, the conversation turns to defense when talking about Oklahoma.
And why not? The Sooners are second only behind the Mountaineers in total defense among Big 12 teams, allowing 326.6 yards per contest, and come into Saturday allowing an average of 16 points over their last four games.
Brown is quick to point out that Oklahoma’s defensive success is anchored by its front, and the numbers certainly corroborate that. The Sooners are tops among Big 12 teams in rush defense (96 yards per game), tackles for loss (64) and sacks (30).
“Their front four is imposing,” Brown said. “They’re probably the best front four in our league. Ronnie Perkins on Saturday night played at an elite level. Perrion Winfrey — a juco transfer we recruited really hard as well — you can see him getting better. He’s explosive, he has length that you don’t see a whole lot in this league. I think Isaiah Thomas has played extremely well all year. And then at their rush/bandit position, [Nik Bonitto], he leads their team. He’s tough in one-on-one situations. I think the success they’ve had defensively starts there.”
Bonitto (seven) and Thomas (five) rank first and fifth, respectively, in the Big 12 in sacks, with Bonitto also accounting for 9.5 tackles for loss, good enough for a tie for fourth in the league.
With the defensive line shutting down the run, thereby making opponents largely one-dimensional, and wreaking havoc in opposing backfields, the back half of Oklahoma’s defense has also benefited.
“I think their corners have steadily improved and they’ve been able to play more man coverage and I think that’s benefited them as well,” Brown said.
The Sooners have been good defensively for the most part since bringing on defensive coordinator Alex Grinch in January of 2019. With 17 years of experience at six places prior to arriving in Norman, Oklahoma, Grinch had already cut his teeth and has hit the ground running with Oklahoma.
Brown said Oklahoma’s defense has taken on the personality of its coordinator and that has quickly paid dividends.
“I think Grinch has done a nice job — he’s got his hands all over this,” Brown said. “They play extremely hard, they mix up their fronts, they move a lot and I think they’ve only had their full front here for a couple of games and those guys are going to continue to get better and better.”
Brown also gave an update on linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, who missed WVU’s 24-6 win over TCU on Nov. 14 with an injury. Brown said the plan was for Chandler-Semedo to try and practice early this week, but that a decision on his status for Saturday would come in the next few days.
The Mountaineers’ season finale at Iowa State on Dec. 5 has been put on a six-day window by ESPN, meaning start time and network decisions will come early next week.