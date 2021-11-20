MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia coach Neal Brown said the team’s defense was “running on fumes.”
That’s one way to put it. Held together by rubber bands and duct tape may be another.
But with some shuffling personnel and an altered game plan, the Mountaineers were able to muster enough defensively to preserve a 31-23 win over Texas on Senior Day Saturday.
Defensive back Scottie Young was all over the field. No, really, playing everything from will linebacker, where he started ,to safety and cornerback as the Mountaineers utilized a dime package throughout most of the game to compensate for its lack of depth at linebacker.
“It hurt us against the run but we did a great job not allowing explosive plays,” Brown said. “And we finished the game. That’s something we haven’t done but a couple of times; on defense we finished the game.
“I’m really proud of how those guys, even though we’ve had some injuries over there, have responded and competed.”
In a 34-17 loss at Kansas State a week earlier, linebacker Exree Loe was lost for the season with a leg injury. Fellow linebacker Lance Dixon was also out on Saturday, as was defensive back Charles Woods, and that’s all in addition to cornerback Nicktroy Fortune, who was lost to injury earlier in the season.
That thrust true freshman Saint McLeod into action and he responded by making seven tackles, the second-highest tally on the team next to senior Josh Chandler-Semedo. And though Young was credited for just two tackles, his versatility in the defensive scheme proved vital in hanging on.
“[Young] is a smart football player and he knows five positions in our defense and over the course of the bowl game and this season he’s played all five,” Brown said. “Saint McLeod we kept seeing coming, he made a couple of plays on special teams and we’ve had some injuries. Charles Woods didn’t play today and we felt comfortable playing [McLeod]. I like his upside as a player -- he runs well, he’s physical and he’s got a good demeanor. He was a little bit nervous about starting, but you wouldn’t know it.”
While WVU has largely hung its hat defensively on slowing down the run, Brown said the team sacrificed some of that to ensure that Texas didn’t hit any big plays over the top. The Longhorns rushed for 203 yards but mustered just 152 through the air, with 52 of that coming on one touchdown pass from Hudson Card to Xavier Worthy in the third quarter.
“We dropped eight more than we have at any point this season and we were intentional about keeping the ball in front of us,” Brown said. “We knew they were going to be able to run the ball some and we felt like … they hit a couple of explosives on us, but we felt like if we could keep it in front of us, we had a chance.
“We just thought it gave us the best opportunity. We knew they were going to have some run gains. We knew this wasn’t going to be a game when we were going to limit them to 100 yards, but we felt like if we could keep eight eyes on the running backs and be able to tackle them for 4 or 5 [yards] and make them be patient, the biggest concern we had were the explosive pass plays.”
LOUD CROWD: Despite some chilly weather and a noon kickoff between a pair of 4-6 teams, an official attendance of 48,755 was announced, and those on hand were loud.
Their presence was especially felt late with the game in the balance, but Brown said their impact may have went far beyond the field and toward the future of the program.
“We had a ton of recruits here,” Brown said. “We had some official visitors here, we probably had 20-plus recruits that have offers that were here. The atmosphere matters and that’s something I want our fans to understand because they are a factor. So, when they show up and they’re loud at the end of the game, it is a factor.
“People used their tickets. The thing that gets overlooked is we’re not in school next week. There’s no school, the dorms are closed -- for our students to show up and participate, I really thank them. The fans were a factor in the game and it matters.”
2011 TEAM HONORED: West Virginia’s 2011 Orange Bowl team was recognized in between the first and second quarters to loud applause from the home crowd. The team defeated Clemson 70-33 in that game, setting a then-record for points in a bowl game and capping a 10-3 season.
“Our team really enjoyed that,” Brown said. “We went back to that game and talked about that game, the significance of that game in our history and watched highlights of it. This is the first group that’s come back and been recognized that our guys were actually aware. They were old enough and aware to know the pieces of that and recognize the score, so that was good. It was really good to see those guys. I know they have a sense of pride here so to be able to beat Texas with those guys in attendance was meaningful.”
TEXAS TOAST: With the victory, WVU remained the only current Big 12 team against which Texas does not own a winning record as the series moved to 6-5 in favor of the Mountaineers.