Now in year three, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown is still searching for ways to improve as a coach and as a leader.
In that interest, Brown is also taking steps to develop his players into better leaders.
Brown took to a Zoom media call on Thursday after a spring practice that was moved indoors because of inclement weather in Morgantown.
On Wednesday, running back Leddie Brown and safety Alonzo Addae were interviewed and discussed weekly meetings between some of the team’s leaders and Neal Brown. On Thursday, the Mountaineer coach discussed those meetings, their purpose and the ultimate plan in terms of leadership for WVU this season.
“What we’re doing, we’re trying to transition from really a coach-led team to a player-led team, and that’s a transition you should be able to make if you have the right guys going into year three,” Brown said. “I think when you have teams that nobody leads they’re not very good, they’re poor teams. When you have coach-led teams you’re probably about average and when you have player-led teams you have a chance to be elite. That’s what we’re trying to be.”
Both Addae and Leddie Brown have been a part of those meetings, which consist of 10 captains on the team. Leadership was a major topic of discussion with both on Wednesday.
That’s especially true of Addae, who’s entering his sixth season as a college football player and finds himself in a defensive backfield that has lost three players (Dreshun Miller, Tykee Smith and David Vincent-Okoli) this offseason and has plenty of youngsters in the mix for playing time.
“Definitely as an older guy on the defense [I’m] looking to set an example for other guys on the field,” Addae said. “A lot of the younger guys, I remember being in that position where I’m coming in as a freshman, sophomore, whatever the case may be and looking up to the older guys. I’m a sixth-year senior at this point, so I have no excuse. I know what’s expected, I know what we need to do so I’m looking to show the guys what needs to be done in and day out.”
As much as anything, the meetings have served as an open line of communication from the top to the players and back again.
“With our offseason teams we have 10 captains and we have weekly captains’ meetings,” Neal Brown said. “What we do is, we give them some say so they make some decisions in there, also try to get the pulse from the team. I always open the meetings up with what are our issues and how can I help on anything that’s going on. We pick a teammate of the week, I think it’s important, somebody that’s the best teammates on their accountability teams, and then we usually have some kind of lesson or they present something that they’ve found.”
As to whether or not the meetings are paying dividends, ultimately it’s too early to tell, Neal Brown said.
“We’ve got a good group and they’re maturing, they’re taking that leadership role seriously,” he said. “But will it benefit us as a team? I think [it’s] to be determined on how we react in some tough, adverse situations when you really need leadership.”
Kerry Martin’s back
Kerry Martin Jr., a former standout at Capital High School, is another player that brings experience to the defensive backfield … but it’s been a while.
Martin played in 12 games and started four at safety in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Now back for his sophomore season, Martin is getting re-acclimated to the practice regimen. On Thursday, Brown said that while there are some kinks to work out, Martin is well on his way to being a contributor again this fall.
“He was with the twos [second team] and he got quite a bit of tackling, really the first live action he’s had since TCU in 2019, so it’s been a while,” Brown said. “Rusty, but he’s flown around. His body has changed quite a bit, he’s up to mid-190s [pounds], which is quite a bit heavier than he was, which gives him a better opportunity to compete. He’s had a good winter. He’s got to continue to do the right things and he’s learning both safety positions but he’s had a positive five days through these first two days.”
O-line commitment
The Mountaineers picked up another commitment in its 2022 recruiting class on Thursday as three-star offensive lineman Sullivan Weidman took to Twitter to announce his decision.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 300 pounds from Brookline, Massachusetts, Weidman chose the Mountaineers over Michigan, Louisville, Michigan State and Virginia among several others.
Weidman is the third commitment in the ’22 class, joining Charlie Katarincic, an offensive lineman from Wallingford, Connecticut, and tight end Corbin Page from Spring Valley High School.