There are many questions surrounding the West Virginia University football team going into the 2019 season, and rightfully so. The Mountaineers have a new coach in Neal Brown and, for the most part, a new group of assistant coaches and support staff. WVU will also be breaking in a yet-to-be-determined new quarterback.
One thing that seems certain about the 2019 Mountaineers, however, is that they’ll have their work cut out for them thanks to a difficult schedule.
West Virginia opens the season in late August against Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse James Madison, then embarks on 11 consecutive games against fellow Power 5 conference teams. The Mountaineers are one of just four programs — along with Boston College, Stanford and Purdue — that can make that claim this season.
Brown was asked last week during Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas if the tough schedule was something he and the team have come to embrace, and the first-year Mountaineer coach did not really commit to loving or hating the 2019 slate.
“First of all, I knew what the schedule was when I took the job,” Brown said. “When you look at the schedule, it is what it is. We don’t talk to our players about it. [We have] kind of a one-game mindset.“
Brown admitted that way of thinking was a cliche among football coaches, but also said he looks forward to West Virginia getting back in the practice of playing some of it’s longtime natural rivals again after several years, including the upcoming season, where those games don’t happen.
“I do think that we have to [play challenging schedules], being where we fit geographically,” Brown said. “I think it’s important for us to play natural rivals. The series with Pitt is coming up and we play Virginia Tech [in the future]. Some of those type games make sense, because it’s hard for our fan base to travel, you know? Those geographic games and natural rivalries, I think they’re important for us to play.”
Brown, of course in no stranger to the Big 12 going back to his time as the play-caller and offensive coordinator at Texas Tech in the early part of this decade.
The last time Brown called plays in the league was 2012, when his Seth Doege — older brother of quarterback Jarret Doege, who recently transferred from Bowling Green to WVU — threw for nearly 500 yards as the Red Raiders blasted an unbeaten top-10 West Virginia team in Lubbock.
Do not, however, look for Brown’s 2019 West Virginia offense to be a copycat of what worked for him at TTU in 2010, 2011 and 2012.
“I think you change and the game evolves,” Brown said. “We won’t look the same as we did [at Texas Tech].
“We’ve evolved. We’ve changed. We are probably a little bit more balanced now than we were at that point. I think regardless of the conference you’re in, it’s about taking the players that you have and taking their strengths and attacking the defensive weakness. So I think that never changes regardless of level and regardless of conference. I think that’s what the best offensive play-callers try to do.”
Brown is one of four new head coaches in the Big 12 this season, and of the conference’s 10 teams, seven have changed coaches over the last several seasons.
With that, naturally, comes some change. Does that mean the Big 12 will suddenly become a smash-mouth, defensive-driven league? Don’t count on it. The defenses around the Big 12 are getting better, but this is still a quarterback-first conference, according to Brown.
“If you look at what’s being done in this league, I think it is changing,” Brown said. “I think that some of the recent hires will continue to improve [the Big 12], but the identity in this league has been so far as an offensive football league. I think that goes back to the play-caller and the dynamic offensive skill positions.
“There has been an extremely high level of quarterback play in this league going back to 2008 or so. The run of quarterbacks over the last 10 or 12 years has been remarkable. Regardless of what conference you’re in, it’s hard to defend them. It’s hard to defend those types of quarterbacks, but I do think defenses in this league are better than maybe what is presented on a national stage.”