As of late this week, West Virginia had planned to slowly start to turn its attention to its home date against Kansas next Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.
The game is set for a noon kickoff and will air on FS1 with fans up to 25 percent capacity expected.
But there is still plenty to unwrap from what coach Neal Brown believes could be a program-defining 27-21 win over Baylor in double overtime last Saturday.
“I thought we showed real toughness, real physicality, probably the most toughness and most physicality we’ve shown in the two years that I’ve been here,” Brown said earlier this week. “It wasn’t pretty, but we found ways to win the game and that’s the important thing.”
The Mountaineers were certainly hit with their fair share of adversity last week — two interceptions, a fumble, a muffed punt, 12 penalties and a passing game that largely spun its tires while leaning on a titanic defensive effort that was just good enough.
As Brown pointed out in the postgame, it was the type of game that WVU has rarely won over the past two seasons. But in order for it to become the kind of identity-defining win that Brown is referencing, that same grit and effort will have to become the norm.
“The only way this is a turning-point win is if we follow it up against Kansas and against Texas Tech and continue to play with that effort and physicality and mental and physical toughness,” Brown said. “Then we look back and say, ‘Hey, this is the one we got over the hump.’ But it doesn’t matter if we don’t continue that.
“So I hope that we identify ourselves now with that gritty mindset that I talked about after the game, that’s the hope. If we don’t, if we don’t continue to do it this week and next week and moving on, that’s not going to be the case.”
Playing the Fields
The Tony Fields experiment continues to be a success as the senior-transfer linebacker from Arizona keeps yielding significant returns.
On Saturday, it was a stat-filler of a performance as he recorded a team-best 10 tackles with two for loss including a sack as well as a pass breakup.
Fields’ 29 tackles through three games have him in a tie for 14th nationally, and it can be easy to forget that the defensive staff is still adapting and learning about its star linebacker.
“We moved him around,” Brown said. “He’s playing ‘Mike’ [middle linebacker] in our scheme, and in our scheme mike lines up in a bunch of different positions. I think it’s a work in progress. I think we tried to do some things with him on Saturday that aren’t his strength and we found that out.
“He’s probably better at depth. He’s a really good blitzer, but we put him on the line of scrimmage Saturday and I’m not sure we’ll do that as much moving forward. But when he knows where to go and he’s confident, he’s special.”
Good work from O-line
Despite the fact that quarterback Jarret Doege found himself under pressure nearly all game against Baylor, Brown thought his offensive line played reasonably well.
It was a unit that was put in a bad spot just a day before the game as guard James Gmiter tested positive for COVID-19. That moved senior Chase Behrndt from guard to center, despite not practicing at the position all week.
But Brown was happy with Behrndt’s response and said the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has become an unquestioned leader on the team.
“He’s playing with better pad level, he’s strong, he’s doing a really good job with his communication — really, he’s as improved as anybody on our team,” Brown said. “He’s doing a great job with leadership. He was captain for the game and that’s chosen by the staff, so there’s trust there.”
Brown added that Behrndt had worked at tackle a bit in practice before the game but would settle into the interior of the line for the rest of the season.
Sinkfield rising
One player who made the most of limited opportunities against Baylor was backup running back Alec Sinkfield.
The junior was one of the most praised players throughout camp and his shifty running style is a direct contrast to starter Leddie Brown’s downhill, power approach.
In the win over Baylor, Sinkfield ran for 53 yards on just six carries, an average of 8.8 yards per rush, and also caught three passes for 19 yards.
Moving forward, expect Sinkfield to see more touches.
“That’s one of the things when you go back and review [game film], I always ask myself this question, ‘If I played this game tomorrow, what would I do?’ And one of those is get Sinkfield more touches,” Brown said. “His contact balance and his ability to win one-on-ones in space, that’s the biggest differences for him.”