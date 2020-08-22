West Virginia University’s football team worked its first practices as an entire unit this weekend, including a Saturday scrimmage.
It was another step in the process as the team had been operating on a strictly split-squad basis for the majority of the first two weeks. But Brown admitted after Saturday’s practice that there are many steps left to take and a lot to figure out in terms of what his team is and where it is going before Sept. 12’s season opener against Eastern Kentucky.
“I don’t know if this team has developed a personality,” Brown said. “We’ve got some guys that have played some football, we’re relatively inexperienced, we’re probably more of a coach-driven team than a player-driven team from a leadership standpoint at this point. I hope that changes and I think the tide is starting to turn, but we’re not completely there yet.”
Since camp began, Brown has maintained that his goal for this team is to be the most improved group in the country. He hopes his players share that aspiration and — along with an eighth-place standing in the Big 12 preseason poll — hopes it drives them forward.
“What I hope our team is going to be is a team that plays with a chip on their shoulder and that really has something to prove,” Brown said. “If you look at where we’ve been picked preseason wise — I always talk to our guys, you either prove them right or you prove them wrong. If you get them accolades you have to prove those people right, and if you’re not picked where you want to be, you want to prove them wrong.
“I hope our team is really hungry. I hope two weeks from now if you ask me that I’ll say, ‘Man, we’re a hungry team that’s playing with an edge.’ That’s what I hope. We’re not there yet.”
•••
Saturday’s scrimmage and Friday’s full-team practice began the true evaluation period where depth charts will take shape. Just two days in, none of those were set in stone by Brown on Saturday.
One of the most crucial position battles comes at quarterback, where senior Austin Kendall (nine starts) and junior Jarret Doege (three starts) seem to be locked into a battle for the starting position. Brown has remained high on freshman Garrett Greene as well, but as impressive as Greene has been thus far — and though Brown maintains that the future is bright — for now, it is indeed a two-horse race.
“I think it’s probably too early to say, I’ll say this, I’m fired up about Garrett Greene,” Brown said. “I like the way he plays, like the way he carries himself. You know how you can take those future bets? He’s a guy you take a future bet at some point.
“Is it his time right now? Probably not. But I like the way he plays. But as far as who’s going to start the opener, it’s a two-man race right now. Can he be a factor if he continues to grow? Yes.”
•••
The NCAA handed down a ruling this week that all participants in athletics in the 2020-2021 year will retain a year of eligibility moving forward.
That decision looms large in several facets, but for football coaches, it could provide a unique opportunity to give young players significant playing time without worry of future eligibility. Currently, football players are permitted to appear in up to four games and still be eligible for a redshirt. With that off the table, Brown admitted it could change who appears on Saturdays this season and how often.
“It makes more guys available for you probably on special teams and you’re not worrying about, ‘Is this one of the four games I’m going to play,’ ” Brown said. “There’s a lot of strategy in deciding when you’re going to play your four games.
“I’ll give you an example. [Freshman defensive lineman] Sean Martin, he’s a guy if we had normal rules probably would have redshirted him and we would have been really choosy in where he was going to play his four games. Now he’s a guy that we can play and bring him along and by the end of the year will be a solid contributor for us and now we don’t have to worry about that four-game limit.”
•••
The flip side to the ruling could come on the recruiting trail where, with everyone retaining eligibility, open scholarships under current rules would likely be few and far between.
Brown said that while he supports the decision, there are aspects of the ruling to figure out in the near future in terms of the scholarship logistics.
“I think we have to wait and see what the roster rulings are going to look like, what’s the scholarship going to look like, your total scholarship number going to look like for ’21, what’s your total scholarship number going to look like for ’22,” Brown said. “Got to try and get a feel for these seniors. You don’t want to do that right now, but you’ve got to get a feel for the seniors that will want to come back or won’t want to come back and then you kind of adjust. I don’t necessarily have a plan right now because I don’t know what the exact rules are going to be.”