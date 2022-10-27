Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

DStills44

WVU's Dante Still needs one more tackle for loss to pass Grant Wiley on the Mountaineers' all-time list.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — When West Virginia scheduled Saturday's game against TCU as homecoming, it wasn't out of any disrespect for the Horned Frogs.

Given the usual timing of that event, and the fact that WVU doesn't control the creation of the Big 12 schedule, and that it already gets cut a break in that it doesn't get scheduled for back-to-back Saturday road trips in the league, there's little control over what schools it will face in mid- to late-October, when homecoming games are typically scheduled.