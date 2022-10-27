MORGANTOWN — When West Virginia scheduled Saturday's game against TCU as homecoming, it wasn't out of any disrespect for the Horned Frogs.
Given the usual timing of that event, and the fact that WVU doesn't control the creation of the Big 12 schedule, and that it already gets cut a break in that it doesn't get scheduled for back-to-back Saturday road trips in the league, there's little control over what schools it will face in mid- to late-October, when homecoming games are typically scheduled.
Thus, WVU had the choice of Baylor or TCU as homecoming foes, with Oklahoma being a poor third choice due to the lateness of the date (Nov. 12) and the usual prowess of the Sooners. (They're doing just fine, by the way, now that their quarterback is back.)
So, the Mountaineers (3-4 overall, 1-3 Big East) get the No. 7-ranked Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0), who are an an epic roll of comeback wins and a rise into the top 10 of most national rankings. Will that provide any sort of motivational boost to WVU at noon Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium? Sad to say, but probably not. Like freshman beanies, many of the trappings of homecoming are but an echo of their former visibility.
There's plenty to motivate the Mountaineers on the field, however, even though the Horned Frogs aren't getting a great deal of respect. TCU is rated last of the six remaining unbeaten FBS teams, in several polls and ranking systems, with many seemingly waiting for the rug to be pulled out from under a squad that has rallied time and again to knock off four consecutive ranked foes, and was picked seventh in the league -- and that was before losing its starting quarterback.
The Frogs, like many winning teams, have prospered in turnover margin. TCU has not lost that battle in any game this year, and stands plus-6 on the season.
How much did the coaching change at TCU, with offensive-minded Sonny Dukes replacing defense-oriented Chip Patterson, affect the play of quarterback Max Duggan?
Prior to this year, Duggan was a solid if unspectacular QB, completing 53, 60 and 63% of his passes over his first three years of play. This year, that number has climbed to almost 69%, and he has 19 touchdowns against only one interception while boasting a passing efficiency rating of 181.8, which is fifth nationally.
A late bloomer? The benefit of three previous years of experience? Or the influence of Dykes and a change in offensive systems?
Whatever the reasons, WVU cannot count on Duggan making the critical error or two that he often did earlier in his career. In last year's 29-17 West Virginia win, he was 16 for 26 but had two interceptions that led directly to 10 Mountaineer points.
After being shut out at Texas Tech, largely due to double-team attention, Dante Stills still has 47.5 tackles for loss in his WVU career. He needs just one more shared stop to pass Grant Wiley for the West Virginia career record. According to WVUStats, which isn't always the most reliable of resources, Wiley recorded his 47.5 TFLs in 47 games. Stills has played in a school-record 54 games and counting.
For the past eight years, TCU has been one of the most dangerous return teams in the nation. KaVontae Turpin set the standard from 2015-18 with six kick returns for touchdowns (four punt, two kickoff) and now Derius Davis (2018-22) is just one behind with four punt and one kickoff runback. The latter came against WVU on the opening boot of the game last year in Fort Worth, Texas.
Over the past dozen campaigns, the Frogs have 23 kick returns for scores. West Virginia has nine.
What might give Mountaineer fans some hope in this game is that the Frogs have benefited from injuries to opposing quarterbacks. Oklahoma, Kansas and Kansas State were all without their starters for all or parts of their losses to TCU. That doesn't devalue those victories, but if WVU quarterback JT Daniels is recovered from the apparent forearm injury he sustained in the fourth quarter of the Texas Tech game, that is at least one positive for the Mountaineer camp.
The Mountaineers are ranked No. 11 nationally in punt return defense (2.00). Somehow, TCU is even better, as punter Jordy Sandy and the coverage team have combined to allow no returns by foes this year. Sandy isn't just pooching the ball short to produce that number -- he's averaging 40.2 yards per punt and has only two touchbacks in his 26 attempts this season.