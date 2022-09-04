Winning the game, of course, is the ultimate goal, and on that front West Virginia didn't have a successful trip to Pittsburgh for its 2022 football opener, as it fell 38-31 to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.
A number of reasons for that outcome have been hashed and parsed, but there were also some good parts and phases of play that the Mountaineers can build upon as they turn their attention to Kansas and Saturday's 6 p.m. home opener.
Pass rush: WVU generated only 27 sacks last season, one of the few weaker links in its defense. The Mountaineers answered those questions emphatically in the opener, with defensive linemen Dante Stills (1.5 sacks) and Sean Martin (1.0) getting to Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis. Bandit Jared Bartlett showed his speed and agility in working through the pocket for 1.5 sacks, and Davis Mallinger, blitzing from the spear position, got a backside rundown for another takedown behind the line.
It wasn't just sacks, either, The Mountaineers were credited with three QB hits, and had at least three more pressures where they forced Slovis out of the pocket and into throwaways.
Offensive continuity/production: Admittedly, this was more of a "feel" item than one that is supported strongly by statistics. WVU had the ball for just 27:29 of clock time, and did not have a drive that totaled more than 3:50. Only three of its possessions topped the three-minute mark.
However, it was what West Virginia did with the ball, against an excellent Pitt front, that was encouraging. Even with the Panthers applying great pressure to quarterback J.T. Daniels, it never felt like the Mountaineers were overwhelmed. They converted eight of 16 third-down chances and were a couple of fingers away from securing a lengthy fourth-down conversion on Reese Smith's great effort to grab Daniels' last pass of the game.
Drives of 75, 74, 75 and 72 yards demonstrated the Mountaineers' ability to put plays together, and WVU had just two three-and-outs, with its other two short possessions terminating on costly turnovers. While West Virginia needed one more scoring drive, or one less giveaway, to reverse the outcome, there's hope that it can score enough to be in most of its games this year.
Big play on special teams: It admittedly was not all great in this department. WVU had a total of only 31 yards on two kickoff returns, managed just two touchbacks on five kickoff attempts, and made a mental mistake on a kickoff return that nearly caused it to start a drive on its own 1-yard line. However, kick coverage was very good, there were no punt touchbacks, and the Mountaineers took overall honors with their third-quarter punt block that set up a go-ahead TD.
In past seasons, just earning a draw in special-teams play was something of a victory for the Mountaineers. In this game, they won the phase.
C.J. Donaldson: We told you about Donaldson's potential after just one fall practice, and he delivered, racking up 125 rushing yards on just seven attempts. The even better news is that his use can be spread out in even more ways, from involvement in the passing game to perhaps flexing out as a receiver.
As always, there's a danger in overcooking results from just one contest, but Donaldson's demeanor and poise in a postgame interview reflected the businesslike way in which he performed in the game. Along with Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson, WVU now can field a more diversified and productive running back corps.
Good news from bad news: This one is a stretch, but at least this was not a conference loss. WVU was the only Big 12 team to lose its opener, so it is at the bottom of the pack in one sense after Week One. However, none of those games were conference contests, so everyone in the league is still even -- so far.
WVU and Kansas begin the league slate this Saturday, and that contests looms even more important for the Mountaineers, who must get back on a winning track in September if they hope to have any sort of a successful season.
The Jayhawks blasted outmanned Tennessee Tech 56-10 on Friday, and while that's not a signature win, they clearly showed improvement from last year. You'll hear this many times over the course of this week, but Kansas can't be overlooked.