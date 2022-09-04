Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

ante Stills Front(1)

WVU's Dante Stills (right) chases down Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

 BLUEGOLDNEWS.COM

Winning the game, of course, is the ultimate goal, and on that front West Virginia didn't have a successful trip to Pittsburgh for its 2022 football opener, as it fell 38-31 to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

A number of reasons for that outcome have been hashed and parsed, but there were also some good parts and phases of play that the Mountaineers can build upon as they turn their attention to Kansas and Saturday's 6 p.m. home opener.

