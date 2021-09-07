COLLEGE PARK, Md. — During the offseason and preseason camp, West Virginia’s familiar issues of dropped passes and ball security, offensive line play and quarterback consistency were the focus of numerous articles and columns.
None of those areas of concern showed much improvement Saturday. The passing game was again hampered by three or four drops, with the fault shared between quarterback and receiver. At least two of those balls were catchable, yet not optimally targeted, which made a reception difficult.
The offensive line was again shaky, producing just 73 rushing yards for Leddie Brown, 32 of which came in the first quarter. Pass protection (read on for a bit more) was also mediocre, as Maryland generated a great deal of pressure off the edge on its way to three sacks. WVU quarterback Jarret Doege had one awful decision that resulted in an interception, and he was again hurt some by a few short passes that didn’t hit receivers in stride.
Given the short range of WVU’s passing attack, a completion percentage in the upper 60s is required to keep the offense functioning. The 24-for-40 mark (60%) has to improve if the passing game is going to ramp up.
The one that got away: The bounce of the ball figured heavily in West Virginia’s inability to recover a fumble by Maryland’s Rakim Jarrett after the Mountaineers took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter. Jarrett botched an attempted catch of Evan Staley’s kickoff, and WVU had a couple of chances to snare it, but a final diving attempt at a recovery pushed the ball out of bounds and kept it in the Terps’ possession.
Any number of what-ifs can be applied to a game, but this one might have been really big. If WVU recovers and scores, a 14-3 lead puts an entirely different spin on the game.
Issues at tackle: Parker Moorer and Wyatt Milum split time at right tackle, with Moorer getting the start. Both had their troubles, with head coach Neal Brown noting that a lack of execution in footwork led to some of those issues, which included the yielding of a sacks and pressures.
Having two players at tackle is good in some respects, as it provides a bit of depth in case of an injury. However, it would also be desirable for one to improve to a point where he seizes the job, and it does not appear that happened on Saturday.
Matthews steps up: Jackie Matthews Jr. did not start at cornerback due to injury absences during fall camp, but he should have re-earned the starting job with his play in the game.
He had three standout snaps in quick succession during the second quarter, including stuffing a run for a 1-yard gain and spilling a screen for a 4-yard loss.
Missed you, Mike: How much did the absence of tight end Mike O’Laughlin affect West Virginia’s offense? The feeling here is, a lot.
While TJ Banks appeared to put in an OK performance, he wasn’t the force that O’Laughlin is in blocking. To Banks’ credit, he did have a couple of good blocks to help spring plays in the early going.
There were some misses, though, and WVU didn’t appear to run anything specifically to try to shake him free in the passing game, although Maryland’s sticky coverage likely had something to do with that too.
Go-to passes: Maryland’s screen passes and West Virginia’s slants were the go-to throws for each respective offense, as each yielded consistent gains.
The Terps spread their screens out in a variety of ways, with wideouts, tight ends and running backs all catching the ball behind onrushing WVU defenders consistently.
The Mountaineers, notably Sean Ryan, Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Isaiah Esdale, countered with some quick inside moves and good runs after catch.
The difference in the passing game was big plays. While Sam James produced WVU’s longest play of the day with a 39-yard downfield reception, Maryland had two passes of 60-plus yards, both of which went for scores.
Mesidor move pays off: The move of Akheem Mesidor inside paid solid returns, as the Mountaineer defensive lineman produced nine tackles, including 1.5 behind the line.
He also chased plays down with his excellent quickness, saving a couple of the aforementioned screen plays from going for even longer yardage by moving inside out for stops.
Sean Mahone was his usual unnoticed, excellent self, racking up 11 tackles, including nine solo stops. He’s often faced with making plays one-on-one in open areas, and was again efficient in doing so.
Maryland held the ball for 10:22 in the second quarter and 10:28 in the fourth. The second-quarter number was aided by WVU’s muffed punt, which gave the Terps an extra free possession, and a one-play “drive” that ended in an interception.
Add in a three-play series that resulted in a loss of 2 yards and WVU’s second quarter, which started promisingly with a touchdown, ended ugly.
List of debuts: Those who made their first appearance in a WVU uniform included Daryl Porter Jr., Doug Nester, Lance Dixon, Wyatt Milum, Saint McLeod, Justin Johnson, Kaden Prather, Austin Brinkman, Aubrey Burks, Deshawn Stevens and Charles Woods.