Over the course of the last two weeks, the WVU football team has settled into split-squad structured practices that have both been beneficial and presented some uncommon challenges.
But those practices are about to change in several ways, both as part of coach Neal Brown’s plan and out of necessity.
With the Mountaineers’ season opener against Eastern Kentucky looming on Sept. 12, the team — which has not yet started full-contact drills — will have to increase the level of physical intensity soon in preparation for that opening date.
Brown said it’s something he’s fully mapped out and that an escalation in physicality is imminent.
“Going into this, my initial plan coming off of those OTAs [organized team activities] was to stay in a split squad for about two weeks, and next week is really starting to get into the physical portion of what we need to get done in a fall camp,” Brown said Wednesday during a Zoom call. “I wanted to make sure that our [COVID-19] precautions and procedures were working like we thought they would, and they are so far.
“Really, next week is when we have to get into the physical portion of our fall camp without question. We can’t go into a game on the 12th or 26th and not tackle at all or have physical-type practices.”
With classes starting on Monday, limitations will be put on the amount of time the Mountaineers can practice as well. Under NCAA rule, players are not permitted to spend more than 20 hours a week on required practices.
Though Brown has had the option to push his players beyond that over the past couple of weeks, he largely has not in the interest of keeping players from burning out. Still, adjustments will need to be made early next week, not only in terms of how the team practices, but for how long.
“We’re getting a lot done, basically working five out of seven days, practicing in the morning — which I like this time of year — and getting some meetings and walkthroughs done in the afternoon,” Brown said. “So, we’ll roll on until the first day of class and then we’ll put together a school schedule, because with most of our guys online it will be different. So, we’ve got to figure out when the best time to practice is, because our guys will still have academic appointments and, obviously, have classes.
“Some of the online classes meet at certain times and some of them are do your assignments on your own, but we’ll still have tutors and that type of thing. But we’ll continue to operate like we are and we’ll make some minor adjustments.”
•••
The size of WVU’s current roster also is likely to change in the coming weeks.
Over the first two weeks of camp, the Mountaineers have hovered around 100 players, though the NCAA allows 125 active players on rosters. There are several walk-ons who have yet to be officially added.
Brown said Wednesday the ultimate goal would be to add to that number, though progress would have to be taken day by day.
“I learned back in the beginning of [the coronavirus pandemic] not to long-range plan too much,” Brown said. “So what our thought is, if things continue to go well, then we will expand.
“We’re going to make those decisions week to week, and as long as we continue to stay relatively virus free, then we’ll continue to add those guys to our roster, because we need them from a practice standpoint.”
•••
Eastern Kentucky announced Friday that it would opt out of the Ohio Valley Conference season.
The OVC had planned to play eight conference games in the spring with teams permitted to play up to four non-conference contests in the fall. EKU announced a schedule that included eight non-conference games this fall. That slate starts with road trips to Marshall (Sept. 5) and WVU (Sept. 12)
Those two games and a trip to Troy on Oct. 17 will generate around $1 million, according to a report on the Richmond Register’s website.