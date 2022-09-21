Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Virginia Tech Old Dominion

Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells (6) throws a pass in the Hokies’ loss at Old Dominion on Sept. 2 in Norfwwolk, Va.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — One of the bigger keys for West Virginia against Virginia Tech Thursday night will be to force bad decisions and inopportune throws from Hokies quarterback Grant Wells. He has been prone to those throughout his career, and his four picks in the Hokies’ opener against Old Dominion were critical factors in the loss.

Wells is not a scatter-armed thrower, though — WVU needs to get to him and make him uncomfortable to in order to try to force a couple of those errant throws.