West Virginia University quarterback Austin Kendall's status for Saturday's game at Big 12 power Oklahoma remains uncertain.
Kendall, who spent the first three seasons of his college career with this Sooners either in a reserve role or as a redshirt, was hit hard on WVU's first series in last week's loss to Iowa State and did not return to the game.
West Virginia coach Neal Brown said after the game that Kendall's injury was to his "chest area" and not to his arm or shoulder. On Monday, Brown said the staff is still evaluating Kendall to see if he'll be able to play against his former team this weekend.
"We’ll go out this afternoon, and he’ll throw a little bit and kind of see where he’s at," Brown said during Monday's Big 12 coaches teleconference. "He's going to be questionable for the game Saturday. It'll really depend on how much work he's able to get in this week."
With Kendall out against ISU, redshirt junior Jack Allison played the rest of the game against the Cyclones at quarterback for the Mountaineers. Allison finished the game completing 18 of 24 pass attempts for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception. If Kendall isn't able to practice this week, Allison will get the bulk of the repetitions leading up to Saturday's game at No. 5 Oklahoma (noon on FOX).
"We're going to see where Austin is at over the next 24 hours and make a determination on how we're going to split the reps up," Brown said. "We'll have a light practice today and really our main work days are on Tuesday and Wednesday, so we'll wait to see kind of where Austin is at."
HISTORIC UNDERDOGS
Gambling on sports is legal in the state of West Virginia, and this weekend the Mountaineers will be heavy underdogs against Oklahoma.
The Sooners are favored by 33.5 points against WVU according to the Draft Kings online sportsbook -- the second largest spread against West Virginia ever. The only time a Mountaineer team faced a larger point spread was in 2001 when No. 1 Miami -- considered by many to be among the best college football teams to ever play the game, if not the best -- was favored by 35 points. The Hurricanes covered that day, beating WVU 45-3 in the old Orange Bowl.
That is all noise to the current West Virginia team and coaching staff.
"Our whole deal is we've just got to get better,"Brown said. "We're playing Oklahoma, we're going to prepare for Oklahoma and all that kind of stuff, but we've just got to get better in all three phases. That's really kind of been my mindset this entire year -- we've just got to get better. We've done some really good things the last two weeks and we've been able to hang around, hang around and hang around.
"We go into the fourth quarter with a chance to win and we haven't been able to do the things, from a coaching perspective and a playing perspective, that are necessary to win against quality opponents."