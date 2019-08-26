It came with a little more than a week to go before West Virginia University’s first football game of the 2019 season, but the NCAA’s ruling to allow Temple transfer receiver Sean Ryan to play in 2019 answered an assumption, or hope, carried by first-year Mountaineer coach Neal Brown.
Ryan, a sophomore, applied for immediate eligibility at WVU after leaving the Temple program in the offseason. The NCAA approved that waiver on Friday last week, and when West Virginia’s depth chart was released Monday for the season-opener against James Madison (2 p.m. Saturday on AT&T Sportsnet), Ryan was listed as one of the starters at receiver.
“We’ve gone under the assumption, or I guess the hope — we’ve practiced him with the 1s the entire time in fall camp once he showed that he has the ability to do that,” Brown said Monday during his time on the Big 12 coaches teleconference. “We would have been in a little bit of a bind if he was ruled ineligible. We’ve been practicing like he was going to be available.”
As a freshman at Temple last season, Ryan — currently listed at 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds — caught 12 passes for 162 yards to go with one touchdown catch. Brown said he thinks the Brooklyn, New York native has the ability to be a playmaker for West Virginia.
“He’s a guy who has good length,” Brown said. “He played well down the stretch, so this won’t be his first meaningful college action. He played well down the stretch last year for Temple, and he’s added some weight, some strength and he’s been really productive for us in fall camp. He’s a guy that will definitely factor into our game plan.”
•••
There were not really any surprises on the first West Virginia depth chart of the 2019 season, but there were some items worth noting. Namely, 6-5, 250 pound redshirt freshman Mike O’Laughlin being named the starter at tight end.
O’Laughlin sits ahead of Jovani Haskins and T.J. Banks on the first depth chart.
“[O’Laughlin] keeps getting better,” Brown said. “He’s really solid and I know what to expect out of him. He was a better blocker in camp than I probably anticipated just because I hadn’t seen him play in that position. He’s a kid that extremely physical and intelligent, he has picked up what we’re doing. Obviously, his background is playing receivers so he runs routes and catches the ball extremely well, so he’s a threat in the pass game. It’s going to be his first piece of college football, so we’ll have to deal with that, but I’m excited about his future here.”
Haskins, a redshirt junior who began his collegiate career at the University of Miami before transferring to WVU, was penciled in as the starter at tight end on West Virginia’s pre-camp depth chart, but was limited in preseason camp as he continued to recover from offseason shoulder surgery. He was also charged with three misdemeanors stemming from a July 28 incident in Morgantown. Brown said Haskins was cleared to play against JMU, but for now he’s behind O’Laughlin on the depth chart.
“[Haskins] got [medically] released and he’ll be available to play,” Brown said.
•••
The outlook for another WVU player this weekend, however, is not so good.
Junior college transfer cornerback Dreshuan Miller, who origanlly committed to Louisiana State before signing with WVU, won’t be available against James Madison on Saturday due to an injury.
“Dreshuan will be out for this game,” Brown said. “He’ll be ‘to be determined’ moving forward.”