Could life as a college football coach soon take another step toward normalcy?
Maybe, but West Virginia coach Neal Brown is certainly preparing like it is.
The NCAA’s latest extension of its ban on in-person recruiting is scheduled to end on May 31, meaning, theoretically, that official on-campus visits could begin as early as June. The ban, stemming from COVID-19 concerns, has been in place for over a year, dating back to March 13, 2020, meaning the 2021 class was forced to make college decisions without in-person visits.
While no official decision on the matter has yet been made by the NCAA, its Division I Advisory Council will meet in the coming weeks to decide on the matter, and with the vaccine becoming more readily available, the thought — and hope — is that the ban will finally be lifted.
“We’re working under the anticipation that in June we will be allowed to have recruits on campus and so we’re scheduling visits,” Brown said during a Zoom media call on Saturday. “We have three weekends planned right now. We’re trying to limit our numbers in each of those weekends, but June is going to be big for us, I don’t think there’s any questions. It’s going to be big for official visits, but it it’s also going to be big for unofficials with our [Class of] ‘22s and also our ‘23s and ‘24s trying to get them here on campus.”
Despite the on-campus and in-person ban, Brown was able to put together a nice 2021 class, one that ranks 40th nationally and fourth among Big 12 Conference teams according to 247sports.com.
And though a return of official visits would bring with it the opportunity to put together possibly a more enticing pitch, it also brings more concerns — primarily when is the right time for the visit.
“The timing of your official visit, when you do it — do you do it in the summer? Do you do it in the fall? Do you do it in December? That’s one of those things that’s delicate,” Brown said. “It comes down to, you want to take the official visit close enough to decision-making time. That’s what you have to figure out, when is a kid in decision-making mode? You want to try to get the official visit in decision-making mode. Also, you want to put your best foot forward and so you’ve got to figure out when is the best opportunity to do that. I tend to like summers here in Morgantown.”
Last week, Brown and assistant coaches Gerad Parker (offensive coordinator) and Jordan Lesley (defensive coordinator) were asked about several players specifically and gave their thoughts on progressions so far this spring.
Here are some of those quotes:
Leddie Brown, senior, RB
Neal Brown: “First of all, I think [running backs coach] Chad Scott has done a phenomenal job with him. If you look at Leddie’s progression from 2018 as a player to how he played last fall, he’s an all-around back. He can play every down. His growth from last year from patience, and what I mean by that is that he’s really setting up blocks and allowing it to happen. He’s extremely decisive. His ability to break tackles … he’s grown as a pass catcher out of the backfield and out wide is something we’ve spent a lot of time on. A lot of the techniques and skills our receivers use, he’s doing those and starting to master them and he’s spent a lot of individual time with the wideouts and you can tell that. He’s put a lot of work in. He’s had championship-level practice habits which established him on the field, I really believe that.”
Nicktroy Fortune, junior, CB
Neal Brown: “He’s a guy that runs really well. He’s strong, he’s as athletic as anybody we’ve got, I just want him to take some more chances. I think he needs to play a little bit more free and have confidence. I have a lot of confidence in him, our coaches do, I want him to play with that confidence and the spring is the time to do that.”
Malachi Ruffin, junior, DB
Neal Brown: “Ruffin is a kid that’s played some special teams for us and I think he’ll be a key special-teams player for us in the fall. He’s as fast as anyone we have and he’s getting some quality reps there at corner right now as well.”
Sean Martin, sophomore, DL
Jordan Lesley: “Sean has done well, he’s had a good offseason. The thing about Sean — and probably the person that needs to realize this more than anybody is Sean himself — Sean is 6-foot-5 inches tall, 280 pounds, he’s probably got 82, 831/2-inch arms and that’s a lot of body to control. And at the end of the day, he’s still a 19-year-old.”
Taurus Simmons, freshman DL and Lanell Carr, sophomore DL/Bandit
Neal Brown: “Lanell and Taurus have kind of grown into defensive end bodies and I’m really excited about both of them. Lanell is probably the most natural pass rusher that we have, he’s working on continuing to change his body. He had two really good days in a row and then [Friday] he was just so-so. He’s a guy I think has upside, and Taurus Simmons just works and he’s kind of grown into a defensive end body too. I think both of those guys are going to be high-level players. I’ll be disappointed if they’re not factors for us this fall and give us significant snaps. But I think they have a lot of potential in the future.”