West Virginia receiver Sam James enters the season as one of the more intriguing players on the Mountaineer football roster.
James is making the move to inside receiver this season after playing on the outside significantly over the course of his three years. Regardless of where James lines up, he will be looking for a bit of a bounce-back season.
Now a redshirt junior, James led the Mountaineers in receptions (69) and receiving yards (677) in 2019 before falling off a bit in 2020, finishing with 31 grabs for 300 yards in nine games. Those exploits in 2019 showcased a player with athleticism and a skill set that flashed superstar potential.
But the drop problems that plagued the receiving corps a year ago is an issue that James has battled for his career. WVU assistant Travis Trickett, who coaches inside receivers and tight ends, has noticed several changes in James this year and believes he could be poised to reclaim his place near the top of WVU’s receiver room.
“Whenever you put the work in, it shows, and his work ethic is one of the best on the team,” Trickett said. “I think 2019 -- it’s like anything, when you have success as a freshman you have to look at the truth -- why did we have success? He’s stronger now than he was back then, so when he’s up against press-corner or press-safety now, compared to what he was then, he has a lot more tools and stuff to work with.
"He’s a guy -- I wouldn’t say he was in a bad spot -- he took ownership of what he needed to work on, really looked at himself in the mirror and applied it and worked himself into that position where he can go out there and play with confidence. I don’t ever think he was in a bad spot, but now he’s in a spot where he’s much more comfortable because he knows exactly who he is, how he needs to be and how he needs to prepare.”
James’ positional move adds more versatility to the wide receiver position, and along with Winston Wright, who led the team in receptions (47) and yards (553) last season, both have the ability to play on the outside or inside.
“That makes it flexible too because now you have a depth plug whenever you need it,” Trickett said. “Whenever you’ve got guys like Winston Wright and Sam James in there in the slot that can go on guys that typically cover the slot, they can’t go as fast as the guys on the outside. That helps us. That’s a positive for us.”
HOMEGROWN TALENT: While Trickett doesn’t have any in-state products at his disposal at tight end, the WVU roster continues to be bolstered with them. Next season, the Mountaineers will welcome in Corbin Page from Spring Valley, who is listed as a tight end on recruiting services.
But Trickett, the son of former WVU assistant and current Glenville State coach Rick Trickett as well as the older brother of former Mountaineer quarterback Clint Trickett, understands the importance of being a state native and playing in Morgantown.
There’s a flip side to that as well. On Thursday, Trickett spoke of that and the improving crop of players in West Virginia at the high school level, as well as head coach Neal Brown’s renewed dedication to recruiting the state.
“They want to be here, the majority of them. They want to put on for their state and put on for their families and there is a pride here,” Trickett said. “I moved a lot, a lot as a coach’s kid, but when you come here, it’s just different. I went to school here and it’s like I tell the guys, ‘It’s just different.’ There’s a little bit more of an us-against-the-world mentality. When you hear ‘Country Roads,’ it’s just different. At the end of the day, I think there’s been an uptick in talent -- elite, Power Five talent. What that attributes to, I don’t have an answer.
“When we first got here, Coach Brown was like, ‘If there’s a kid in the state that we feel can help us win a Big 12 championship, we have to get him. That’s the priority.
“If there’s talent in the state we feel like we can win with, coach IDs it and he’ll say, ‘We’re going to do everything we can to make sure we do not get outworked on that kid, and I think you see recent benefits. There’s kids here before we got here as a staff that other schools recruited and there’s a reason why.”
A CLOSER LOOK: Though Trickett arrived at West Virginia when Brown did in 2019, he was already familiar with Brown’s schemes.
Trickett served as an assistant at Georgia State in 2017 and 2018 with his teams going up against Brown’s Troy squads.
In those matchups, Trickett said he was impressed by Troy’s defense. Now, having gone against the same defense in practice each day, he’s gathered a whole new appreciation for the intricacies of the attack.
“They’re a very complex defense,” Trickett said. “I went against it in my last job in the conference and it was hard to get [identified]. Now I kind of know it. It’s really neat about how it makes it to where those kids can play fast and know what to do, but it’s so hard for us on offense.
“With us, we see everything you can possibly see. We see all different fronts, every different snap, guys coming from all over. Wherever you ID -- could be a defensive lineman or a linebacker or a safety or even a corner -- from a communication standpoint, it stresses you.”
MALASHEVICH ON SCHOLARSHIP: Walk-on wide receive Graeson Malashevich was awarded a scholarship by Brown, joining defensive back Malachi Ruffin, whose scholarship was announced Monday.
Malashevich, who played his high school ball at Spring Valley, earned the starting placekick holder job after redshirting at WVU in 2019. He earned first-team spots on the All-Big 12 academic teams his first two seasons and won one of this spring’s Iron Mountaineer Awards, presented to those who excel in offseason strength programs.
Malashevich also had one pass reception for 30 yards and one punt return for 5 yards in 2020.