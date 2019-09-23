Coming into the 2019 college football season, there were plenty of questions about the West Virginia University secondary and how that group would fare with little in the way of depth with experience on the roster.
Statistically speaking through four games, the Mountaineers fall right in the middle of the pack among Big 12 teams defending the pass and seem to have found iron men at the cornerback positions.
Seniors Keith Washington and Hakeem Bailey have played nearly every snap of every game for West Virginia this season, and other than a 75-yard touchdown pass allowed in the win at Kansas, the WVU defensive backs have done a pretty good job of keeping the game in front of them.
Washington has been particularly good so far this season, accounting for West Virginia’s only two interceptions through four games — both of them at important times.
Against James Madison in the season-opener, Washington’s late pick helped seal a narrow win against the visiting Dukes. At Kansas, it was another late interception by Washington — and a highlight reel worthy grab at that — which gave the Mountaineers the ball and set up a Martell Pettaway touchdown which turned out to be the game-winning score.
“[Washington] and Hakeem Bailey have played almost every snap at corner for us through four games and Keith has done a really good job,” WVU coach Neal Brown said on Monday’s Big 12 coaches teleconference. “He’s had a couple of key turnovers that have been, what I think, are really big plays in both of those games. One of them was against James Madison and then one here on the road at Kansas last week. He’s been consistent in his play.”
Washington and Bailey are tied for fifth in the Big 12 in passes defended — both have five — while Washington’s two interceptions put him in a four-way tie for the league lead in that category.
“I didn’t think the game on Saturday was his best, but I thought he came up with a huge play right there and he has been consistent over four games,” Brown said.
RUN GAME GETS BETTER
West Virginia struggled to gets its run game going through the season’s first two weeks, but the Mountaineers have shown significant improvement in that area during wins against North Carolina State and Kansas the last two games.
Yes, WVU ranked last in the Big 12 at 107.2 yards per game on the ground, but that number has been climbing and the signs are there on the field to make one think it will continue to improve.
“We’ve done a better job of playing physical on the perimeter ,” Brown said. “I think our tight ends and our fullbacks have been more of a factor in the run game. Our wide receivers have gotten involved in the run game much, much better than they had been previously. Offensive line, we get hats on hats — we’re not always blocking them exactly the way we want to, but we’re not allowing run-throughs and negative yardage plays like we did the first two weeks. I think our communication is better up front and our running backs have been more decisive as far as getting north and south on their cuts.”
INJURY UPDATE
Brown said Monday he would have more information on redshirt junior Josh Sills, a usual mainstay on the offensive line. Sills has missed each of the last two games with a shoulder injury. Dreshun Miller, a cornerback, has yet to play this season due to a knee injury and Brown said he would be evaluated over the next few weeks.
COWAN BACK
VanDarius Cowan, a transfer linebacker from Alabama, missed WVU’s first four games due to suspension but will be back with the team as West Virginia prepares to host Texas in two weeks.
Cowan was forced to miss games against James Madison, Missouri, NC State and Kansas due to NCAA eligibility issues.
“His suspension is up,” Brown said. “He’ll be eligible to play moving forward and he’ll get heavily evaluated during this bye week and heading into the Texas game.”
TV TIME FOR TEXAS
The Big 12 announced kickoff times and television broadcast information for Oct. 5 game on Monday, which includes Texas’ visit to Morgantown to take on West Virginia.
The Longhorns and Mountaineers will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium on Oct. 5, with the game being broadcast on either ABC or ESPN.
Texas coach Tom Herman announced Monday that All-Big 12 safety Caden Strens will be out for four weeks with a knee injury, which means he will not be part of the team when the Longhorns visit WVU next month.