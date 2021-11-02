West Virginia’s trial run without starting tight end Mike O’Laughlin and starting cornerback Nicktroy Fortune went swimmingly in the Mountaineers’ 38-31 conquest of Iowa State on Saturday.
But now, that exception will unfortunately be the norm.
Coach Neal Brown announced during his weekly news conference Tuesday that both players would miss the remainder of the regular season, leaving the window slightly ajar on Fortune to return for a potential bowl game. Both losses are certainly big hits to a WVU team that has started to find traction in the second half of the season, winning consecutive games over TCU and the Cyclones after a bye week.
Brown didn’t specify the nature of the injuries, only that they were “lower-body” injuries.
O’Laughlin’s injury will thrust redshirt junior TJ Banks into the starting lineup, a role with which he’s not unfamiliar after starting Saturday’s game and the first two contests of the year, when O’Laughlin missed those games with injury as well.
Banks played well on Saturday, making three catches for 34 yards, but Brown praised Banks’ performance beyond that and feels his emergence will help soften the blow of O’Laughlin’s injury.
“That’s the best he’s played, it really was,” Brown said. “And he’s had two great weeks in a row from a practice standpoint.
“I think TJ sees an opportunity. His approach is much more mature than when he had to play early and Mike was out with the other injury. He’s always played hard, the effort piece has never been an issue, it’s been technique issues and the ability to concentrate and focus for an extended period of time. Saturday was the first time he combined high effort, which he always does, with really good concentration and technique.”
Although Banks would seem to be the immediate plug-in, he won’t be the only tight end to see an uptick in playing time.
“Treylan Davis is a guy who’s a true freshman that we’d like to redshirt. He’s played in one or two games so far,” Brown explained. “He’s not ready to go play every play, but there’s some things he does really well because he’s a super-physical kid. The things he did in high school that he’s got a ton of reps on, it’s simple to who he’s blocking and he feels comfortable with it. We can get some reps out of him.
“[Redshirt freshman] Charles Finley played the most he’s ever played in his career and did a really nice job. He’s gotten bigger. I think if he’ll do the right things and make the right decisions on and off the field and those type things, he’s got the talent we want for that position. He’s got to gain some weight — he’s put on about 15 pounds from a year ago, but we’ll continue to use him. He’ll be the second tight end in the game.”
The emergence of defensive back Charles Woods in recent weeks also leaves the defense more equipped to handle Fortune’s absence, although, like at tight end, other young, inexperienced players will have to step up and fill the void. The trick, according to Brown, will be to rotate several of them as to not play any beyond the four-game limit that is required in order for players to be redshirted.
“What we’re trying to do with the fourth safety spot is rotating those young guys on and off,” Brown said. “[Redshirt freshman] Caleb Coleman was on last week, [freshman] Saint McLeod will probably be on this week. So, between [freshman] Davis Mallinger, Saint McLeod, Caleb Coleman, we’ve got three guys there and we’d like to redshirt them because they’re not ready-ready yet, but they’re subbing and playing on special teams and being the fourth safety.”
As for the team’s starting defensive backs, Brown said it will also be a rotation between positions, thus allowing players to get breathers on specific series.
“In the secondary, we’re just thin — it kind of is what it is,” Brown said. “Really what we’ve done is gone to a rotation where Scottie Young rotates at spear and back to both safety spots and Jackie [Matthews] rotates at spear and third corner. And then Daryl [Porter] and Charles [Woods] started the game there and then [Malachi] Ruffin is our fourth guy there.”
TCU LATER: Brown opened Tuesday’s news conference talking about coach Gary Patterson, who parted ways with TCU last week after 21 years at the helm. Patterson was the longest-tenured coach in the Big 12 and the second-longest in the country behind only Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz.
“Wanted to open today paying respect to Gary Patterson,” Brown said. “He’s one of the legends in the coaching community. He’s been a great mentor to me, especially early in my head coaching career, and I think he’s just been great for the profession. He’s done a lot of work with the American Football Coaches Association and served in a lot of capacities to help the game of football and help the coaching profession.”
CROWD SOURCING: Finally, Brown shared his thoughts about the crowd at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, which officially numbered 45,613.
“It wasn’t a sellout by any means on Saturday and there was a lot of excuses not to come to the game — our record wasn’t great, the weather was bad, whatever — but we had 45,000 show up and what a tremendous atmosphere at the end of that game,” Brown said. “It was extremely loud.
“It was really difficult to even hear on our headsets during the last sequence of plays when we were on defense, so credit to the people that came. I appreciate everyone that showed up, and if you didn’t, you missed out on what I thought was a great college football game.”