WVU's Dante Stills applies pressure in the Mountaineers' win over Baylor.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — Most signs point to a high-scoring game when West Virginia squares off with Texas Tech at 3 p.m. Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, but sometimes such contests end up being decided by the defenses.

Not that such an eventuality will lead to a 17-13 final, but more so in the fact that the team that can come up with a critical stop or two, especially in a key moment later in the game, will hold an advantage in the game that will air on FS1.