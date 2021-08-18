MORGANTOWN -- While most positions on West Virginia's offense and defense are topped by experienced, clear-cut starters, there are a couple of positional battles to watch as preseason camp winds down.
One of them is a battle being waged on special teams and at potentially one of the most crucial spots on the football team.
It’s a three-way fight that’s heating up at place-kicker, where redshirt seniors Evan Staley and Tyler Sumpter as well as junior Casey Legg are all in consideration for the starting job. All three of them bring experience to the position and, as of coach Neal Brown’s press conference after practice on Tuesday, all three are still squarely in the mix.
“Very much one, it’s very much a competition, it really is,” Brown said. “It kind of ebbs and flows. Casey’s probably been the most consistent. Really proud of Evan coming back and string some days together with his knee, we talked about how difficult that was. Sumpter has a chance in that battle as well.”
Legg, a former soccer player at Cross Lanes Christian, has appeared in 13 games and has hit 7 of 11 field goals with a long of 51 yards. He was thrust into action last season after Staley suffered a season-ending knee injury in October against Kansas State. Staley made 5 of 7 field goals and nine PATs a year ago, but eventually succumbed to Sumpter, who made 3 of 4 field goals in 2020.
Throughout most of camp, Brown had remained fairly quiet on the team’s kicking situation outside of praising Staley, who battled through an intensive rehab just to rejoin the team as an active player this fall. But that silence was broken on Tuesday as Brown recognized Legg along with the other standouts from practice.
“Field goal-wise, we made all of our kicks today. I’ll tell you someone I haven’t talked about that’s had a really solid camp is Casey Legg,” Brown said. “He’s done really well so [I'm] proud to recognize him because he’s done a nice job.”
All three figure to be in the equation for place-kicking duties. Sumpter also is likely the front-runner to reclaim his punting job. In 2020, Sumpter punted 37 times, killing 16 of them inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
Perhaps more than any, Sumpter has the trust of Brown as he was recruited to Troy by Brown all the way back in 2016. On Tuesday, Brown admitted that having the same player at kicker and at punter likely isn’t ideal, but it’s a dual-role Sumpter has played under Brown before and it won’t disqualify him from claiming either spot.
“We had him do both two years at Troy when he was with us there and then he did it at the end of the season last year,” Brown said. “I always kind of default to the kicker. They’re different motions. It really doesn’t hurt his ability as a punter to do the field goals. He likes doing both. Is it perfect? No, it probably isn’t perfect. But, if he wins both jobs, he wins both jobs and we’ll do it.”
Walk-on walking on air
A video was posted to the WVU football Twitter account on Monday as Malachi Ruffin, a redshirt junior and walk-on safety, was awarded a scholarship in a presentation that included a surprise video appearance from his mother and father.
It was certainly a feel-good moment and one Brown talked about on Tuesday.
“It’s one of the really fun things,” Brown said. “Honestly, there’s sometimes not a lot of fun because sometimes you have to make hard decisions and decisions that are going to upset a certain number of people, and that’s one of the situations where everyone was excited.
“Malachi is a great kid first of all. He started at the same time I did -- January of ’19 -- and he’s just worked, he really has. He has really good speed. He played for us last year on a couple of different special teams and made a difference, he made a great play against Texas. Then, in the spring, he just kept growing. He won our individual special teams award and he had the most points of all of our special-teams competitions. He competed and he’s earned it.”
Brown added that there would likely be a couple more scholarships awarded to walk-ons in the coming weeks, though camp battles may determine which players get those nods.
While on the topic, Brown spoke of the walk-on tradition at West Virginia and how vital a part of the program those players have become.
“That’s something we didn’t create, it’s something that’s been here and it’s part of the tradition of West Virginia and so many of them are in-state,” Brown said. “Malachi is not, but so many of the guys that have come here and earned scholarships and been really good players and contributed to our program are guys that are walk-ons that are from West Virginia.”
Future dates with Ohio
On Wednesday, WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons announced a three-game agreement with Ohio University.
The Mountaineers will hit the road for Athens, Ohio in the first game scheduled for Sept. 6, 2025, while the Bobcats will make trips to Morgantown for matchups on Sept. 18, 2027 and Sept. 1, 2029.
The teams have met 17 teams all time with WVU leading the series 13-4. The last matchup came in 2001 with West Virginia earning a 20-3 victory.